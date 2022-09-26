Heightened Demand from the Automotive Industry Pushes Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market to US$ 4,962.51 Mn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Expanded Polypropylene (Epp) Foam Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4,962.51 Mn in 2032, with the market growing at a prolific CAGR of 11.40% from the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 1,685.9 Mn in 2022, the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is driven by heightened demand from sectors like consumer goods, packaging, and furniture.

The increasing scope of expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam application such as the use of expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam sheets in a wide range of industries due to its superior properties will further propel the market growth.

Superior qualities of EPP foam like durability, recyclability, water and chemical resistance, thermal insulation, and others contribute to the extensive usage of EPP foam. With the growing usage of EPP foams in the automotive industry due to its effective tolerance and buoyancy coupled with the expansion of the same industry, the EPP foams market is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate.

Get a Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2600

Other factors like the development and growth of several economies and the escalating demand for eco-friendly alternatives are also acting as demand drivers for the target market.

The past few years have witnessed a rise in the production of automobiles and consumer goods which in turn spurs the demand for expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam products. In addition to automobiles and consumer goods, expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam is widely used for protective applications in electronics and other items. This bodes well for the market as it will likely boost the commercial potential in the next few years.

The deep market penetration of EPP foam, growing industrial investment in major economies along with the easy availability of the product further augment the sales of the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam in the global market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Rising demand for eco-friendly materials in the automobile sector will strengthen the market. High prices, strict regulations, and availability of substitutes may stunt the market growth. By product type, the high-density segment accounts for the highest revenue share. Application in the automotive industry will lead the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market. Europe and North America will together hold about 35% of the total market share.

Competitive Landscape

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, Knauf Industries, Dongshin Industry Inc., Kaneka Corporation, JSP Corporation, BASF SE, SSW Pearl Foam GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, Clark Foam, and Bradford Company among others are some of the major players in the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are keen on implementing better supply chain solutions. Incorporating an innovative value chain so as to continue their production without disruption is the primary focus of many businesses in the market.

Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/expanded-polypropylene-epp-foam-market

More Insights into Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on grade type (low density, high density, porous PP), application (automotive, industrial packaging, consumer products, building & construction, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Currently accounting for 52% of the revenue share, the target market in this region is mainly fueled by escalating demand in important industry verticals. The market in Japan is predicted to be one of the primary growth drivers in the APAC region. Building and construction sector coupled with the advancing automobile industry push the regional market growth through the assessment period.

Based on segmentation, in terms of the product type, the high-density product segment is predicted to account for the fastest CAGR during 2022-2032. On the basis of application, the automotive industry will likely hold a major share of the market revenue over the projected period.

Key Segments in The Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

By Grade Type:

Low Density

High Density

Porous PP

By Application:

Automotive

Industrial Packaging

Consumer Products

Building & construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2600

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Basalt Fibre Market Size- The global basalt fibre market is expected to be valued at US$ 239.4 Million in 2022.

Distributed Fibre Optic Sensor Market Share- The global distributed fibre optic sensor market was worth US$ 1.1 Bn in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2016-2026).

Polypropylene Fibre Market Analysis-Polypropylene fibre has been recognized as one of the fastest growing synthetic fibres.

Polyurethane Foam Market Overview- Polyurethane is a type of polymer or plastic which belongs to the wide range and highly diversified family of polymers.

Coupling Agent (Compatibilizer) for Polypropylene Market Analysis- Coupling agents can be defined as compounds or a class of high performance additives that create a chemical bond between two different materials, usually organic and inorganic.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights