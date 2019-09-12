Heightened Fear is Perfect for Haunts when Rare Full Moon and Friday the 13th Coincide

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarely does a full moon occur on Friday the 13th - but it does this week. This day filled with superstition also overlaps with many of the nation's biggest haunted house openings. The premiere haunted attraction association, America Haunts, said haunted house fans enjoy the added fear factor of this mystical combination. Facing fear at a haunt is exciting and escaping it generates a feel-good adrenaline rush. Adding to the rush this year are the superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th, especially one that falls on a full moon. Haunt visitors want to be successfully scared, so these superstitions put them further on edge with the fear that Friday the 13th is unlucky and a full moon brings out the animal in people – maybe even a werewolf!

Approximately 25% of Americans are superstitious and Millennials even more so, according to Gallup study. Athletes often follow a routine before a game for good luck, while others knock on wood. The number one superstition in the U.S. is that Friday the 13th is unlucky and the association with the number 13. Many buildings don't have a thirteenth floor and airports don't have a gate 13 given the uneasiness that this number stirs. What happens on the 13th floor? A chilling, terror-filled thrill in Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and San Antonio's 13th Floor haunted houses, as well as the fate of adventurous souls to enter Salt Lake City's Nightmare on 13th and Baton Rouge's 13th Gate haunted attractions.

Thrill seekers visiting the haunts can forget their four-leaf clover or a rabbit's foot for good luck, because many of the nation's biggest haunted attractions will be opening for this event and discounting their prices while others will open soon. Macabre Cinema Haunted House in Kansas City will offer $13 tickets, more than half off for its season opening September 13.

Whether its perks or pitfalls that come with a full moon on Friday the 13th, it won't come again soon. The next occurrence won't be until August 13, 2049 and that falls outside the Halloween season time frame to mark a spooky visit to a mega haunt.

Some of the nation's best megahaunts season openers include:

