Heightening Use in Diverse Applications to Ensure Promising Growth for Melamine Market, Asia Pacific to Emerge As Frontrunner in Terms of Regional Growth: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of MF resins in the manufacture of laminated wooden panels may serve as a prominent growth indicator for the melamine market. The properties of the MF resins such as large-scale resistance to abrasion, stain, heat, and chemical reactions bring considerable opportunities for the melamine market. In addition, accelerating urbanization across the globe is leading to advancements in the construction industry, eventually serving as a good growth prospect for the melamine market.

Based on all these factors, the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predict the global melamine market to record a CAGR of more than 4% across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global melamine market may attain a valuation of more than US$ 2.8 bn by the end of 2027.

The increase in the applications of melamine across the construction and industrial sector may bring expansive growth opportunities for the melamine market. The growing popularity of melamine-based foams may also boost the growth prospects of the global melamine market.

Melamine Market: Key Revelations

On the basis of volume, laminates application segment accounted for more than 50 percent of the market share in 2018 and may continue the same across the forecast period of 2019-2027

In accordance with the application segment, adhesives and sealants may record above-average growth rate throughout the forecast period

In terms of region, Asia Pacific occupied more than 60 percent share in the melamine market in 2018 and is also expected to contribute largely between 2019 and 2027

occupied more than 60 percent share in the melamine market in 2018 and is also expected to contribute largely between 2019 and 2027 Europe emerged second in terms of regional growth in 2018 and expects to hold a significant share during 2019-2027

emerged second in terms of regional growth in 2018 and expects to hold a significant share during 2019-2027 The U.S. constituted for over 80 percent market share for melamine in North America and may continue to be the dominating country in North America across 2019-2027

Melamine Market: Growth Accelerators

Melamine is used as a prime component across diverse applications. This aspect may prove to be a robust growth generator for the melamine market. The growing disposable income and the fast-changing consumer lifestyle may form the foundation for the growth of the melamine market.

The considerable escalation in the use of melamine in carbon nanotube and high resistance concrete may invite substantial growth across the melamine market

As MF resins display robust thermosetting properties, they are molded into numerous heat-resistant products, thus bringing substantial growth for the melamine market

MF resin laminates are used in the production of low-pressure and high-pressure laminates that are used in applications such as laminated floorings, exterior wall cladding, furniture, and kitchen; this aspect ensures good growth opportunities for the melamine market

The use of melamine formaldehyde resin due to its transparency and wear-resistant properties may assure immense growth prospects for the melamine market during the forecast period of 2019-2027

Applications such as textile resins, paper finish, flame retardants, and molding compounds add extra stars of growth to the melamine market

Melamine Market: Competitive Dimensions

The global melamine market is fragmented with numerous local and international players in fray for establishing their influence. To maintain their supremacy, key players in the melamine market are involved in activities such as mergers and acquisitions. In addition, players in the melamine market also forge partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborate for cementing their presence.

Well-established players have a firm consumer base and contribute largely to the growth of the melamine market. The top players in the melamine market accounted for more than 35 percent share in 2018. Some key participants involved in the melamine market are Qatar Melamine Company (QMC), GrupaAzotyZakladyAzotowePulawy S.A. (ZAP), Borealis AG, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL), XinjiJiuyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., and OCI N.V.

Global Melamine Market: Segmentation

By Applications

Adhesives & sealants

Laminates

Molding compounds

Paints & coatings

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

