Heike Rosener-Tyler Joins Bauer Media Group as Head of New Business and M&A

HAMBURG, Germany, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pawel Pudlowski appointed Vice President M&A reporting to Heike Rosener-Tyler. Philipp Meixner to leave the company, the position of Chief Investment Officer will not be backfilled.

On September 1, 2018 Heike Tyler will join Bauer Media Group as Head of New Business and M&A. She comes from Tyler TMT, an advisory firm specialized on digital transformation, where she has been founder and CEO. Prior to this she had served Sanoma Media and Bertelsmann group in challenging management positions. She is a supervisory board member of a number of renowned media companies. Heike holds an MA in German, Slavonic Languages and Literature.

Heike will be supported by Pawel Pudlowski, who will join Bauer Media Group as Vice President Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). Philipp Meixner, currently Chief Investment Officer, will leave the company to pursue new ventures. His position will not be filled again.

Pawel's career spans close to 20 years across finance, reporting, controlling and M&A mainly in the media industry. He comes from publishing house C.H.Beck, where he has been responsible for finance, IT, HR and administration in Poland. He started his career at Wolters Kluwer, Netherlands. Later, he moved to Sanoma as CFO of a division.

The organizational change reflects the strategy of Bauer Media Group to put a stronger focus on exploring and implementing new business opportunities in order to compensate for expected revenue losses in the long run due to the world's declining publishing markets. Acquisitions as well as a stringent portfolio management are important building blocks of this strategy. Hence it was decided to bring M&A closer to the business.

"I'm excited that with Heike and Pawel an accomplished team will conduct our M&A activities as an important function to support our New Business approach," commented Veit Dengler, member of the Executive Board. "At the same time, I want to thank Philipp Meixner for his work for Bauer Media Group. He has successfully built up our Venture and M&A function, and we wish him all the best for his next endeavors."

Bauer Media Group is one of the world's most successful media corporations. Over 700 magazines, more than 400 digital products and over 100 radio and TV stations are enjoyed by millions of people across the globe. The corporate portfolio also includes print shops, postal, sales and marketing services. Bauer Media Group's global positioning underscores its passion for people and brands. We see ourselves as the home of popular media, as illustrated by our strapline "We think popular." - A claim which inspires and motivates our global workforce of some 11,500 employees in 17 countries.

Contact:

Bauer Media Group



Group Communications



Natja Rieber



T: +49(40)3019-1088



presse@bauermedia.com



http://www.bauermedia.com



http://twitter.com/bauermediagroup

SOURCE Bauer Media Group