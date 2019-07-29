Heil® Strengthens Presence In Northwest With New Parts And Service Dealer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heil's ever-expanding parts and service network now has a strong presence in the Northwest with the addition of their latest dealer, True North Environmental Equipment.

True North is a refuse parts and service dealer with two locations in the Pacific Northwest. Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon with an additional facility in Marysville, Washington, they will provide parts and service support for Heil® customers in Oregon, Washington, and the Idaho panhandle.

Todd Hystad, President of True North says, "We know the Heil® products very well and have had an extremely positive relationship with their sales team for many years. As parts and service is what we've always done best, it was a natural fit and we couldn't be more excited to embark on this new adventure."

Gordon La Croix, Operations Manager for True North added, "Our Hillsboro, Oregon location is an eight-bay shop, with six full-time mechanics and three full-time parts representatives. Our Marysville, Washington center is a two-bay shop with two full-time mechanics and one dedicated parts representative. We offer mobile service in both our Marysville and Hillsboro locations. We run up and down the I5 Corridor all the time and are perfectly situated geographically to provide timely parts and service to Heil® customers in our region."

To ramp up for their new Heil® partnership Hystad said, "We've brought on additional personnel to our roster, have updated our CRM system, and have beefed up our infrastructure to handle parts delivery service for our customers as well. We have a full complement of both Heil® and Curotto-Can parts in both locations and can easily print and ship from both locations with our new ERP system."

Pat Carroll, President of Environmental Solutions Group states, "We are excited to add True North to the Heil family of dealers who provide best-in-class service and support to waste haulers throughout North America. We continue to grow our presence and share in the Northwest and our partnership with True North will help ensure our industry leading products receive industry leading parts availability and technical support."

About Heil® Established in 1901, Heil® is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high productivity, custom-configured garbage trucks and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil® bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. Heil® is a part of the Environmental Solutions Group family of companies serving the waste industry. Heil® has a nationwide network of more than 40 dealers in over 60 locations across the United States. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil®, visit www.heil.com, the Heil® Facebook Page or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

