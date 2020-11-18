Heim, Payne & Chorush Among Nation's Best for Post-Grant Patent Challenges

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heim, Payne & Chorush is again ranked among the most-active and top-performing intellectual property law firms in the nation for critically important post-grant inter partes review proceedings based on a comprehensive analysis by Patexia Insights.

The Houston-based patent litigation boutique is among the Top 100 in the U.S. in an analysis based on filings for patent owners, patent petitioners and case outcomes, as well as an overall category that aggregates all the variables.

Results of the Patexia IPR Intelligence Report included:

Heim, Payne & Chorush's ranking of No. 52 out of 900 firms in IPR proceedings representing both patent owners and petitioners. The ranking is based on the number of cases handled and success rate.

A ranking of No. 82 for overall activity at the PTAB, No. 41 for law firms representing patent petitioners, and No. 54 for law firms representing patent owners.

Founded in 2010, Patexia Inc. is an intellectual property community and information service. The report covers the activity and performance of more than 915 law firms across 7,708 IPR petitions between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2020. In each of the categories, Heim, Payne & Chorush competed with law firms many times its size.

In addition to favorable post-grant proceedings, Heim, Payne & Chorush has had an active, successful year in patent litigation despite slowdowns in court dockets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes favorable settlements in infringement litigation against Apple, Broadcom, Qualcomm and Snap, as well as a record $750 million patent-related antitrust litigation settlement with Allergan, maker of Alzheimer's drug Namenda.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the very best firms in Texas for patent litigation by Chambers USA, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com .

