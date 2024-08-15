Heim, Payne & Chorush Attorneys in Houston Earn Best Lawyers in America Rankings

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten attorneys from the Houston intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, have earned selections in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Heim, Payne & Chorush partner Alden Harris is named Houston's 2025 Lawyer of the Year for Patent Litigation. Firm founder Michael Heim claimed the same title last year in addition to being named the 2024 Lawyer of the Year for Intellectual Property Litigation. He also is recognized in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers.

Fellow Heim, Payne & Chorush partners Leslie Payne, Russell Chorush, Allan Bullwinkel, and Eric Enger are all noted in Best Lawyers for their intellectual property and patent litigation expertise.

Heim, Payne & Chorush partners Chris First, Blaine Larson, and William "Wills" Collier and associate Chris Limbacher earned spots on the 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch In America list of the country's top up-and-coming attorneys for their work in patent and intellectual property cases. Mr. First is also ranked for antitrust litigation.

The Best Lawyers honors follow additional professional recognition for Heim, Payne & Chorush and individual firm lawyers earlier this year in Chambers USA, IAM Patent 1000, and IP Stars.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com .

