Heim, Payne & Chorush Earns Repeat Chambers USA Honors

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heim, Payne & Chorush and firm co-founders Mike Heim and Les Payne have earned repeat recognition from the prestigious Chambers USA legal guide, honored for their expertise in patent litigation.

In the 2021 legal guide, the firm moved up in the rankings and is one of only 11 Texas ranked firms to be included in Chambers' top three bands. Mr. Payne joined IP practitioners in Band 3, while Mr. Heim is one of only 20 lawyers in Texas ranked in the top two bands.

The Chambers USA guide is produced by London-based Chambers and Partners, known worldwide for its thorough guides to the legal profession. Recognition is based on thousands of attorney and client interviews to identify lawyers who demonstrate top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commitment, and other key qualities.

Sources surveyed by Chambers singled out the firm for its expertise and capabilities in litigation and in inter partes review proceedings, particularly in the areas of electronics, computer science, energy and pharmaceuticals.

One source noted, "They are very impressive not only in their ability to try cases, but also in the analysis they provide to keep matters out of court." Another source added, "It is a powerful and balanced team."

About Mr. Heim, one source told Chambers, "He has great experience and judgment and is a good writer." Mr. Payne was praised "an outstanding litigator and strategist" with "a very high level of technical expertise."

In addition, firm partner Chris First authored a feature article for the 2021 Chambers USA Texas IP section, detailing changes in the legal, policy and business landscape as they relate to patent litigation.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

