Heim, Payne & Chorush Ranked Among Top IP Law Firms by Chambers USA

The recognition is based on exhaustive analysis by Chambers researchers, including in-depth interviews with in-house counsel and peer lawyers to identify the most effective law firms by practice area. For 2018, Chambers notes that the firm is "highly recommended for its expertise in electronics, computer science and pharmaceuticals."

Heim, Payne & Chorush is described by in-house counsel and peer lawyers as a "very strong firm" with "very good lawyers doing very high-level work and they recruit the very best talent." Additional feedback noted, "HPC is a solid IP litigation boutique. For each matter, the firm assigns qualified and skilled lawyers and paralegals to effectively and efficiently represent their clients."

In its Band 2 rankings for Mr. Heim, Chambers describes him as a "nationally prominent trial lawyer who focuses on intellectual property litigation for clients across industries" and a "trusted advisor to clients throughout the enforcement process, from pre-suit patent portfolio analysis to filing of lawsuits against infringers and handling of appeals." Visit Mr. Heim's Chambers profile at https://www.chambersandpartners.com/USA/person/161986/michael-heim.

The exclusive Chambers listing identifies law firms and lawyers who demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients. The Chambers USA guide is based on thousands of attorney and client interviews. Visit the firm's Chambers profile at https://www.chambersandpartners.com/USA/firm/120749/heim-payne-chorush.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP represents both plaintiffs and defendants in patent and antitrust litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys are able to handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

800-559-4534

robert@androvett.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heim-payne--chorush-ranked-among-top-ip-law-firms-by-chambers-usa-300643680.html

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush

Related Links

http://www.hpcllp.com

