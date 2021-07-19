Heimanson & Wolf Partner Jeffrey Wolf Named to Los Angeles Business Journal's Top Litigators

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique personal injury law firm Heimanson & Wolf announced today that its Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey D. Wolf has been recognized for his accomplishments as a leading attorney within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication writes litigators are a special breed of attorney "that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published last week, includes the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."

"This acknowledgment is an indication to the steadfast dedication Jeff demonstrates to those we serve," said Partner Ilan Heimanson. "It is an honor for him to be included among these extraordinary litigators."

Wolf has represented clients in accident and injury cases for over two decades. "He approaches every case with persistence and a fierce search for the truth yet understanding that civility is a critical part of the practice of law," says the feature. "It has been Wolf's passion to help people who have suffered injury or injustice."

Early in his career, Wolf defended clients in tort cases which provides him with the understanding and knowledge of the defense mind-set. Since then, he has had the privilege of representing individuals and their families in trying times after tragedy has struck and has obtained multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for his clients. "He focuses his efforts, through aggressive investigation and discovery, on building a case that is ready for trial when the trial date comes," adds the publication. "He finds that settlements come when he demonstrates to the defense that he is prepared to try the case in front of a jury."

Actively engaged in the community, Wolf teaches torts for Takasugi Bar Review which prepares students from underserved communities to take the bar exam. He has been a board member at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills, board member and coach for Beverly Hills Region 76 AYSO soccer, coach for Beverly Hills Little League and sponsor for Concern Foundation for Cancer Research.

Wolf previously served as a contributing writer and member of the editorial board of Los Angeles Lawyer Magazine. He is an involved member of the Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles, Beverly Hills Bar Association, and the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

About Heimanson & Wolf LLP

Heimanson & Wolf is a boutique personal injury law firm compromised of passionate professionals working to tailor their services to their clients' needs with three main objectives in mind: recovery, results and resolution. For more information, visit www.HWllplaw.com.

SOURCE Heimanson & Wolf LLP