Heimanson & Wolf Partner Jeffrey Wolf Selected as a Los Angeles Business Journal Leaders in Law Nominee

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique personal injury law firm Heimanson & Wolf announced today that its Founding Partner, Jeffrey D. Wolf, has been selected by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a Leaders in Law nominee. The journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels asserts "the nominees have made great accomplishments within their organizations and communities and it is a privilege to recognize all the law professionals for their ongoing efforts and contributions in our Los Angeles market."

Wolf has represented clients in accident and injury cases for over two decades. Early in his career, Wolf represented the defense which provides him with the understanding and knowledge of the defense mind-set. Since then, he has had the privilege of representing individuals and their families in trying times after tragedy has struck and has obtained multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for his clients. He approaches every case with persistence and a fierce search for the truth, understanding that civility is a critical part of the practice of law.

Wolf previously served as a contributing writer and member of the editorial board of Los Angeles Lawyer Magazine. He is on the Board of Governors at the Beverly Hills Bar Association and an involved member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles.

Actively engaged in the community, Wolf teaches torts for the California Bar Exam at the Takasugi Pro Bono Bar Review Course. He is a board member at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills and has served as board member and coach for Beverly Hills Region 76 AYSO soccer, coach for Beverly Hills Little League and sponsor for Concern Foundation for Cancer Research.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 finalists and winners will be unveiled at a virtual awards event on November 18, 2020 at 2:00pm PST. Registration available here https://labusinessjournal.com/lil2020/.

Heimanson & Wolf is a boutique personal injury law firm comprised of passionate individuals working to tailor their services to their clients' needs with three main objectives in mind: recovery, results and resolution. For more information, visit www.HWllplaw.com.

