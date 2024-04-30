Heimdal and DACTA Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Cybersecurity in the APAC Region

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal is proud to announce a strategic partnership with DACTA, aimed at significantly enhancing cybersecurity defenses across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This partnership reflects Heimdal's commitment to extending its innovative cybersecurity solutions to new markets, with DACTA's proven regional expertise paving the way for this strategic expansion.

By uniting Heimdal's cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies with DACTA's established market presence and insight, the partnership is uniquely positioned to meet the rapidly growing demand for advanced digital protection services.

DACTA's strong distribution network will make Heimdal's suite of AI-powered cybersecurity products more accessible to businesses and government agencies in APAC. This venture aims not only to improve operational efficiencies and security effectiveness, but also to provide organizations with the tools they need to combat the latest cyber threats.

Looking beyond the horizon, Heimdal Security and DACTA are dedicated to creating an environment that fosters innovation. This partnership marks the start of an exciting journey to discover novel cybersecurity strategies and technologies that have the potential to transform cybersecurity paradigms in the APAC region and beyond.

Dr. Benjamin Xie, CEO of DACTA, commented on the partnership, "Our collaboration with Heimdal marks a strategic step towards enhancing cybersecurity resilience in the APAC region. We are excited to bring Heimdal's world-class solutions to our markets and look forward to exploring further avenues for innovation and growth together."

Morten Kjaersgaard, CEO of Heimdal echoed these sentiments, stating: "This partnership with DACTA represents an important opportunity for Heimdal to expand its global footprint. We are confident that DACTA's expertise in the APAC market will be instrumental in bringing our advanced cybersecurity solutions to a wider audience."

Heimdal's integrated approach has already proven successful, as evidenced by its products receiving prestigious awards such as 'AI and Machine Learning-Based Security Solution of the Year' at the Computing Security Awards 2023 and 'Cloud-Based Solution of the Year' at the Network Computing Awards 2023.

Heimdal also invites interested parties to join Heimdal® Partner NEXUS, the company's latest global initiative for cybersecurity excellence, unity, and safeguarding.

About Heimdal

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2014, Heimdal empowers CISOs (Chief Information Security Officers), Security Teams, and IT admins to enhance their SecOps, reduce alert fatigue, and be proactive using one seamless command and control platform.

Heimdal's award-winning lineup of more than 10 fully integrated cybersecurity solutions spans the entire IT estate, enabling organizations to be proactive, whether remotely or onsite.

This is why their range of products and managed services offers a solution for every challenge, whether at the endpoint or network level, in vulnerability management, privileged access, implementing Zero Trust, thwarting ransomware, preventing BECs, and much more.

About DACTA

Founded in Singapore, DACTA is a leader in providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, specializing in expanding advanced cybersecurity measures to diverse markets, particularly in the APAC region.

