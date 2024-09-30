Heimdal and emt Distribution Aim to Dominate the Middle East Cybersecurity Market

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal and emt Distribution announce a strategic partnership that combines Heimdal's advanced cybersecurity solutions with emt Distribution's deep market expertise.

The collaboration will deliver sophisticated yet user friendly products to the Middle East. With Heimdal offering the widest cybersecurity stack in the world, and emt Distribution being the region's leading distributor, the partnership is well-positioned for success.

Together, they are committed to educating the market on how strategic consolidation, training, and strong vendor relationships will maximize value.

Bringing a new dynamic to the market

Under this partnership, the two parties have promised to:

Roll out Heimdal's Patch Management solution right away, as it's a clear improvement over existing tools in the market.

Provide local hosting in the United Arab Emirates by 2025, offering compliant, high-performance cloud services tailored to regional needs.

by 2025, offering compliant, high-performance cloud services tailored to regional needs. Drive new technology adoption with pioneering tools, like the Threat Hunting and Action Center, along with emt Distribution's market know-how.

Offer easy-to-use technology, hands-on training, and show how a SOC can close security gaps while boosting profits.

M Mobasseri, Co-Founder and CEO of emt Distribution META: "As we work closely with many cybersecurity experts and CISOs, we consistently encounter a range of challenges, particularly the complexity of managing numerous platforms. These platforms not only require specialized expertise but are also resource-intensive and costly."

"Having known Heimdal for many years, I've witnessed their substantial investments in addressing these challenges and their development of a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that meets the critical needs of customers in the region."

"Together with Heimdal, we are striving to integrate best-of-breed technologies into a unified platform, with plans for local hosting in 2025 to ensure compliance for businesses of all sizes. In addition, we are excited to announce special terms for our channel partners, aimed at maximizing their growth and profitability."

Jesper Frederiksen, CEO of Heimdal, commented on the announcement: "Heimdal is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with emt Distribution, the leading security distributor in the Middle East. This collaboration comes in response to the rapidly growing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions across the region."

"By joining forces with emt Distribution, Heimdal aims to leverage their extensive network of resellers to provide cybersecurity solutions to organizations throughout the Middle East. Our joint initiative will focus on empowering organizations to significantly reduce their cyber risk exposure through Heimdal's easy-to-use and cost-effective security solutions and emt Distribution's unparalleled market reach.", he added.

About emt Distribution META

emt Distribution META is a channel company with over 30 years of experience in security distribution, offering cyber threat mitigation solutions for Enterprises, SMBs, and MSPs. Committed to selling through channel partners, emt supports a large reseller base and provides technical support and professional services.

For more information, visit emt Distribution.

About Heimdal

Established in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal® empowers CISOs, security teams, and IT administrators to improve their security operations, reduce alert fatigue, and implement proactive measures through a unified command and control platform.

Heimdal's award-winning cybersecurity solutions span the entire IT estate, addressing challenges from endpoint to network levels, including vulnerability management, privileged access, Zero Trust implementation, and ransomware prevention.

For more information, visit Heimdal.

