Heimdal Celebrates Launch of Bantam, America's Largest Operational Direct Air Capture Facility

OKLAHOMA CARBON HUB, Okla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal Inc, a pioneer in direct air capture (DAC) carbon dioxide removal technology, today celebrates the launch in Oklahoma of Bantam, its debut DAC facility. With a nameplate capacity of more than 5,000 tons of CO 2 capturable from the atmosphere annually, Bantam is currently the largest constructed DAC facility in the USA and the second largest constructed DAC facility in the world.

The launch marks the start of Heimdal's commercial carbon capture operations in the US and represents a significant milestone in the broader carbon capture and storage (CCS) boom across the country. Among a rapidly growing field of CCS technologies, Bantam is distinct in its speed of development and construction expense, which are far below that of other DAC technologies to date. Heimdal's process uses only well-established, off-the-shelf technologies and a novel sorbent formulation based on naturally abundant limestone, reducing both costs and construction timelines.

"We are proud of the work we have accomplished with Bantam," said Heimdal CEO, Marcus Lima. "Our focus has always been on getting things done first, and we are thrilled to share the results of that effort faster than thought possible and more affordably than ever achieved up until now."

Bantam is located at the CapturePoint Oklahoma Carbon Hub in Osage and Kay Counties, Oklahoma, where CapturePoint affiliate CapturePoint Solutions LLC is developing robust carbon management infrastructure. Along with developing Bantam, Heimdal has been working to support local economic development and engagement with Oklahoma and Osage communities. Bantam will immediately create new local jobs, with the potential for hundreds more with future expansions, and Heimdal has prioritized working with local contractors and material suppliers to further support the community.

"The entire team at CapturePoint congratulates Heimdal on the launch of Bantam," said CapturePoint CEO Tracy Evans. "This project marks a major milestone for CapturePoint's Oklahoma Carbon Hub, which is now the first multi-modal Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) site in the United States. CapturePoint will utilize the CO 2 that Bantam captures from the atmosphere in our existing Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO 2 -EOR) operations in the historic North Burbank Unit."

Heimdal and CapturePoint executives, Oklahoma Deputy Secretary of Energy John Mason, representatives of the Osage Nation, Oklahoma legislators, other local elected officials and residents, as well as industry professionals will attend the launch celebration of Bantam. The event will also feature virtual remarks from state and federal leaders, including among others, Senator Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma House of Representatives Speaker Charles McCall, and John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, who also leads the White House Office on Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation. Excerpts from their remarks include:

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

"We know Oklahoma is a leader in all of the above energy. Thank you for choosing us. Thank you for putting us back on the map to being the leader in carbon [capture]," said Senator Mullin. "Thank you for giving us the opportunity to have new careers and new job opportunities right in our backyard."

Congressman Frank Lucas (R-OK-03)

"As Chairman of the House Science Committee, it's my job to support the emerging technologies that are designed to address some of our toughest challenges," said Chairman Lucas. "If we want to address climate change, we need to be able to remove carbon dioxide from our atmosphere, and this facility will do just that."

Governor Kevin Stitt

"Oklahoma has always been home to energy innovators, but Heimdal has raised the bar. Bantam will store five times more carbon than the current largest project in California, but only at a fifth of the price, making Heimdal and Oklahoma the global leader in cost-effective carbon capture," said Governor Stitt. "I am so proud you have chosen to grow in Oklahoma, and I can't wait to see how the project impacts Oklahomans for the better."

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell

"You are what we want to be about, and this a full buffet state and all of the above when it comes to energy policy in Oklahoma. Traditionally, an oil and gas state, and we will continue to be, but we want to be a new energy state as well," said Lt. Gov. Pinnell. "We support the company's interest in future expansion efforts as well. Carbon management providers like Heimdal understand that our economy will always have carbon and that we can be good stewards of reusing and storing carbon dioxide."

Oklahoma House of Representatives Speaker Charles McCall

"Oklahoma is the new frontier for technology, and we are so happy that you're here and part of our state now," said Speaker McCall. "We stand ready to continue to support you and your investment in the State of Oklahoma."

In coming years, Heimdal has active plans to upscale, growing direct air CO 2 capture capabilities to hundreds of kilotons and later megatons before 2030. By launching Bantam today, Heimdal has established itself as a leader in the effort to deploy DAC quickly and affordably: complementing other technologies under development to solidify the United States and Oklahoma as pioneers in carbon management.

About Heimdal

Heimdal (Heimdal Inc.) uses cutting edge, well-researched technologies to develop and rapidly scale cost-effective direct-air carbon capture (DAC). Heimdal is committed to building facilities capturing more than 1,000,000 tons of CO 2 annually before 2030.

About CapturePoint

CapturePoint LLC and CapturePoint Solutions LLC (CPS), together "CapturePoint," are affiliated privately held companies based in Allen, Texas that develop, own, and operate carbon management assets for an era of energy transition. CapturePoint provides integrated carbon capture, transport and sequestration services and expertise consistent with the rigorous Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards for permanent carbon sequestration.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Neither Heimdal nor CapturePoint undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement herein to reflect new information or events, or to update the status of any permits, approvals or other regulatory factors that may affect potential future operations.

