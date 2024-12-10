Heimtextil 2025 Partners with Global Creatives to Showcase Innovation at its Best: Patricia Urquiola and Alcova Milano Exhibitions in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimtextil, the foremost global trade fair for home and contract textiles, is thrilled to unveil highlights by 2025 partners: Patricia Urquiola and Alcova Milano. Each of these renowned creatives will introduce their unique presentations at the January (14th-17th) fair, showcasing their take on what makes the textile industry dynamic with a focus on innovation and shared experiences.

Patricia Urquiola x Heimtextil will demonstrate a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and design in the textile and materials landscape. Titled "among-us," this immersive exhibition will invite show-goers into the hands-on world of redefined textiles featuring elements from her collaborations with Kettal, Kvadrat, cc-tapis, Moroso, Aquafil, Cimento, and Parà Tempotest. The experience will place people at the center, setting an evolutive tone for the fair that draws upon product design, interiors, and architecture. It will be a retreat for visitors and function as an informative exhibition on textile research at the center of Hall 12.0.

"The name among-us conveys a sense of conviviality and shared experiences – something that happens 'between us' or 'in our midst'. It also alludes to a line of toy creatures, small, fungus-like creatures," says Patricia Urquiola.

In collaboration with Alcova Milano, the 'Future Continuous' Trends 25/26 will bridge the past and future through a dynamic exploration of textiles. Known for its innovative approach, Alcova will revitalize the trends sector and challenge conventions by reimagining historical trends as inspiration for shaping the future, emphasizing the cultural and material significance of textiles in addressing global challenges. Visitors to the Trend Arena will experience a vibrant showcase of forward-thinking ideas, complemented by a thoughtfully curated color palette with deep emotional and cultural narratives. The Trend Arena is located in Hall 3.0.

About Patricia Urquiola

Globally renowned architect and designer, Patricia Urquiola believes in an original design point of view merging humanistic, technological and social approaches. Her design thinking is the intersection of challenges and breaking prejudices, finding unexpected connections between the familiar and the unexplored. By creating links between craftsmanship and industrial research, the heritage together with innovation and technology, Patricia Urquiola drives companies she works with to upcycle once-waste material and tries to re-image entire processes leading them to change, evolution and innovation.

About Alcova Milano

Alcova is a platform for designers, companies, institutions and researchers investigating the future of living and making. Each year during the world's largest design event, Milan Design Week, Alcova brings together the people defining design culture today through groundbreaking work on living environments, products, systems, materials and technological innovation. Founded in 2018 by Valentina Ciuffi (Studio Vedèt) and Joseph Grima (Space Caviar), Alcova has become one of the most widely followed projects in the Fuorisalone, regularly attracting over 90.000 visitors.

About Heimtextil

Heimtextil is the industry's most important global event for home and contract textiles and textile design. Being at the forefront of new global products, trends and materials, it kicks off the upcoming season and gives important impulses to both exhibiting companies as professional visitors from all over the world.

