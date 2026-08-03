HEINEKEN® 0.0 BRINGS SERENA WILLIAMS' OLD US OPEN TICKETS BACK INTO PLAY

As an extension of Heineken's Fans Have More Friends campaign and in partnership with the tennis icon, Second Serve Tickets revives tickets from any of Williams' past US Open tournaments for a chance to score a seat in the exclusive Heineken Suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2026 US Open. To enter, fans simply submit a photo of their old ticket stub alongside a personal memory behind it at heineken.com/secondservetickets. The most passionate fans will be invited to return to the stadium — turning a piece of tennis history into a new US Open experience, and giving these tennis fans the unique opportunity to connect over a beer.

"Looking back at my career, some of my favorite memories happened on the courts at the US Open. Reflecting on those moments this year has reminded me what made those wins truly unforgettable: the energy of the fans cheering me on from the stands," said Serena Williams, Heineken 0.0 Global Ambassador. "That's why I'm so thrilled to partner with Heineken 0.0 for Second Serve Tickets. It's an incredible concept that celebrates the fans who were right there with me, giving them a place to come together, share their own stories, and build new friendships."

Fans at the 2026 US Open can also purchase limited-edition Heineken 0.0 cans inspired by the ticket designs from Serena Williams' six US Open championship wins, available exclusively at the 2026 US Open starting Monday, August 24th (while supplies last) alongside the full Heineken portfolio.

"At HEINEKEN, we believe shared fandom sparks new connections. Serena Williams has brought some of the most passionate sports fans together year after year to celebrate greatness, connection and the joy of the game. That is why we are thrilled to partner with her and recognize her fans that have been there from the beginning," said Maggie Timoney, Chief Executive Officer of HEINEKEN USA. "With the continued demand for non-alcoholic options, we are proud that Heineken® 0.0 is at the center of the action offering a premium, no-compromise option to stay refreshed throughout every moment of the US Open."

As the pioneer of the non-alcoholic beer category, Heineken 0.0 keeps proving that a balanced, mindful lifestyle that leans into moderation doesn't have to mean a boring social life. In the past two years alone Heineken 0.0's popularity at the US Open has skyrocketed, having generated sell-out status through the tournament. It's a refreshing, no-compromise choice for tennis fans — making it easier than ever to enjoy a full day of high-stakes matches and keep the social energy flowing without missing a moment.

Don't have a historic Serena match ticket but still want to be part of the Serena-fueled action? Visit @heineken_us for more information on a chance to win tickets.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands in the U.S. are Heineken® Original, Heineken® 0.0 – the leading non alc beer, Heineken® Silver – a lower-carb, lower-cal beer, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe and more.

Note to Editors:

Heineken's global sponsorship platform, Friends Have More Friends, is built upon the belief that fandom is one of the quickest ways to spark a connection between strangers. Rooted in Heineken's long-standing belief in the importance of sociability, research commissioned by Heineken shows that 75% of fans say their fandom has helped them meet new people, making it one of the fastest ways to create bonds. Heineken continuously brings together its sponsorships across football, US Open, Formula 1 and music festivals, using fandom as both the social catalyst and a way to elevate social experiences in a world that can feel increasingly lonely.

Media Contact: M Booth; [email protected]

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASING A PRODUCT WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. CONTEST IS OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. AND D.C. WHO ARE 21 OR OLDER AS OF DATE OF ENTRY. CONTEST IS GOVERNED EXCLUSIVELY BY THE LAWS OF THE U.S. Contest begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 8/3/2026 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/16/2026. To enter, and for full terms and conditions and prize details, visit www.Heineken.com/us/en/promos/secondserve and follow the on-screen entry instructions including uploading an image of a ticket from a past Serena Williams US Open tournament and writing an essay sharing why you are a Tennis fan. OR find a post by Heineken USA (@Heineken_US) on Instagram related to the Contest. Follow the instructions to comment on the post to share your story related to being a fan of the US Open. Maximum one entry per person per method of entry. See official rules for judging criteria in determination of winners. United States Tennis Association Incorporated ("USTA") and Instagram® are not a sponsor of the Contest, and in no way responsible for the administration of the Contest, the verification of winners or the fulfillment of the prize. Normal time rates, if any, charged by Internet service providers will apply. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/16/2026. Sponsor: HEINEKEN USA Inc., White Plains, NY.

©2026 HEINEKEN® Original Lager Beer. Brewed in Holland. Imported by HEINEKEN USA, White Plains, NY.

SOURCE Heineken USA