Heineken® Taps Into Rarely Used Work Benefits Policy to Unite U.S. Soccer Fans This Summer

With almost half of this summer's soccer matches airing during U.S. work hours, Heineken utilizes Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to turn a major fan dilemma into shared moments of community, connection and celebration.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Official Beer of Soccer®, Heineken® believes bringing people together over a shared fandom is one of the most powerful ways to spark connections and meet new friends. Today, the brand is introducing Heineken Fan Volunteers, a first‑of‑its‑kind initiative that spotlights a benefit many employees already have and rarely use — Volunteer Time Off (VTO) — and turns it into a new way for fans to connect, give back to their communities, and possibly watch soccer together.

Heineken Fan Volunteers

With the summer of soccer upon us and almost half of matches airing during U.S. work hours, many American soccer fans admit to streaming matches solo from their desks or lying to employers to get their soccer fix. According to a Heineken consumer survey:

Half (52%) of U.S. desk workers admit they have lied to their employer in order to watch a soccer/international football match.

of U.S. desk workers admit they have lied to their employer in order to watch a soccer/international football match. Additionally, when a soccer/international football match they care about airs during the middle of their workday, 3/4 of U.S. desk workers find themselves constantly or multiple times throughout "secretly" checking scores or streaming the match while at their desks.

With Heineken Fan Volunteers, the brand is removing these barriers by helping fans turn their paid VTO into a shared experience — volunteering with local nonprofits alongside fellow supporters and coming together to possibly watch a match.

Last week, Heineken kicked off this initiative in Miami and New York City as fans used their VTO while watching the UEFA Semi-Finals, creating impact in local communities while new fan friendships were formed. Onsite, nearly 200 Fan Volunteers joined across both cities: in New York City, they packed 3,250 meals for Broadway Community's soup kitchen and food pantry providing nourishing food to an estimated 2,000+ New Yorkers in need, and in Miami, they cleared 3,100 square feet of green space at Virginia Key Beach, creating meaningful impact for one of South Florida's most beloved and historic coastal communities.

Now, Heineken is inviting consumers nationwide to join in throughout the summer. Fans can visit HeinekenFanVolunteers.com to find local volunteer opportunities that align with match days and take advantage of the unique chance to give back, meet other fans, and possibly watch their favorite teams together. Each activation is hosted in partnership with registered nonprofit organizations, ensuring meaningful community impact alongside authentic fan experiences.

Heineken will then pick up the tab for a round of beers for each Fan Volunteer to share with their newfound friends (more details to follow on HeinekenFanVolunteers.com). Certain exclusions apply. Offer not open to residents of all states.

"Earlier this year Heineken launched our Fans Have More Friends global campaign highlighting how a shared passion for sports or music can bring strangers together as friends," said Alison Payne, CMO of HEINEKEN USA. "Marrying this global campaign with this summer's highly anticipated soccer season, we set out to create more opportunities for shared fandom with the introduction of Heineken Fan Volunteers. We're making it easy for fans to utilize Volunteer Time Off, a benefit they likely already have in their favor, so they can potentially watch matches aired during working hours together, give back to their communities and connect with other fans over a Heineken."

The initiative launches with a new film styled as a tongue-in-cheek corporate training video that introduces Heineken Fan Volunteers as the solution to midday match viewing. Heineken Fan Volunteers is the latest activation in Heineken's ongoing Fans Have More Friends platform reinforcing the idea that fandom can be a powerful driver of human connection.

For Heineken, showing up for soccer fans is nothing new. The Heineken Fan Volunteers platform is the newest addition to Heineken's longstanding support of the global soccer community. Through sustained partnerships across global and local stages, including MLS, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League, Heineken has spent years building an authentic presence — one that has made it a natural part of how fans experience the sport.

As the Official Beer of Soccer, Heineken is also:

Rolling out special limited edition packaging across 12-packs and 24-packs that prominently features the Official Beer of Soccer moniker and a soccer pitch design. This is inclusive of a limited-edition Heineken Original aluminum bottle, a 11.2 oz premium offering featuring both the UEFA Champions League logo and our Official Beer of Soccer trademark, distributed in the on-premise.

Blanketing retail floor spaces with high-impact displays, including in-store promotions of "Soccer Goal" mass displays, full stadium footprint floor decals, and out-of-category case stackers.

Equipping local bars with extensive promotional kits to host their own "watch parties".

Engaging global soccer legend Virgil van Dijk to create dynamic social content as an ambassador.

To learn more or sign up to become a Heineken Fan Volunteer, visit HeinekenFanVolunteers.com.

Media Contact:

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Research:

Heineken conducted an online survey among n=500 21+ US soccer fans (i.e. regularly watch soccer games on TV, online or IRL) with a full-time desk job. The survey was fielded between April 11th - 17th, 2026. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample +/- 4 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval.

About Fans Have More Friends (FHMF):

Fans Have More Friends is Heineken®'s global sponsorship platform that champions sociability by showing that fandom is better when shared, especially with a Heineken®. By uniting Heineken® sponsorships under one platform, the brand turns peak fan energy into real-world connection, enabling shared experiences and building communities around the biggest cultural moments.

About Heineken:

HEINEKEN is the World's Pioneering Beer Company™. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and nonalcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through Brew a Better World, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Heineken USA