HEINEKEN USA AND OPENTABLE PARTNER TO REWARD AND CELEBRATE DESIGNATED DRIVERS

''There's No Such Thing As Fine to Drive" program expands, turning reservation booking into a seamless tool for responsible driving.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEINEKEN USA has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with OpenTable, enabling diners to designate a driver directly in the booking process. Rooted in HEINEKEN USA's There's No Such Thing As Fine to Drive program, the partnership was sparked by a recent survey finding 71% of Americans would be more likely to make a safe ride home plan if they were prompted at time of reservation booking. The partnership will help remove the barriers to making responsible decisions and celebrate and reward the DD --"The Hero" of the night according to 58% of Americans.

Source: HEINEKEN USA

"HEINEKEN has a longstanding global ambition to brew the joy of true togetherness, which means ensuring moments of connection are always enjoyed responsibly and removing barriers to moderation." said Anne de Graaf, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at HEINEKEN USA. "By elevating the DD experience, we want to raise awareness that opting out of alcohol doesn't mean opting out of the fun. Our pioneering Heineken 0.0 ensures 100% of the social connection and zero judgment. This first-of-its-kind OpenTable partnership proves that choosing not to drink is a celebrated choice, shifting how people plan their nights out from the very first reservation."

"OpenTable is always looking for meaningful ways to connect diners and restaurants," said Reece Jones, General Manager, OpenTable Media. "We're thrilled to partner with HEINEKEN USA through OpenTable's tailored media solutions to do just that, while jointly delivering a new way to bring awareness for responsible consumption into the reservation process."

Additional survey findings include:

The Inclusive Dinner Party: 49% of Americans say that drinking non-alcoholic beer helps them feel included in social moments when they are not consuming alcohol.

49% of Americans say that drinking non-alcoholic beer helps them feel included in social moments when they are not consuming alcohol. The Key to a Better Experience: 82% of Americans say they can enjoy their day/night of drinking more knowing they have a safe ride home planned in advance. The Reservation Blindspot: 57% of Americans say that planning a designated driver/safe ride home is not something they typically think about when making restaurant or venue reservations.

82% of Americans say they can enjoy their day/night of drinking more knowing they have a safe ride home planned in advance.

FIRST STOP: HOUSTON

Using these real-world insights, HEINEKEN USA and OpenTable are first launching this as a pilot program in the heavily populated and driving city of Houston, Texas this summer. Houston-specific survey findings uncovered that 34% of Houstonians have previously underestimated how intoxicated they were until they were already behind the wheel and 36% have previously given in and driven after drinking because they were the "most sober" one in the group.

REWARDING THE HEROES OF THE NIGHT: HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Diners booking tables through a dedicated OpenTable landing page can appoint a DD in advance, at time of booking, unlocking an opportunity for their designated driver to receive meaningful perks for their responsible choice.

The pilot will roll out at ten participating Houston restaurants and will run each weekend from Friday, July 31st through Sunday, October 4th:

Federal American Grill (Downtown)

Federal American Grill (Shepherd)

Federal American Grill (Katy)

Federal American Grill (River Oaks)

Goode Company Seafood Memorial

Goode Company Seafood Westpark

Good and Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Heights

Morton's Houston Downtown

Morton's Houston Galleria

Truluck's - Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab - Houston

With survey insights finding 64% would volunteer to be the DD more often if restaurants/venues offered to pay for their non-alcoholic drinks, HEINEKEN® USA is picking up the Heineken® 0.0 tab for select Houston designed drivers and providing ride-share vouchers with SafeRides.org for a future night out.[1]

HEINEKEN USA research also found that, nationwide, 37% say that rideshare vouchers for free rides would motivate them to not drive after drinking. To deliver those incentives, HEINEKEN USA is partnering with SafeRides.org—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has delivered over 300,000 safe rides since 2003. Through this partnership, select DDs will receive discounted rideshare vouchers for a future night out, ensuring the person who takes care of everyone else is taken care of, too.

For more information, please visit https://us.heineken.opentable.com.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, Heineken® Silver – a new lower-carb, lower-cal world-class light beer, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Bohemia and more. For news and updates visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 70,000 restaurants worldwide fill 2 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

About SafeRides

Safe Rides Unlimited (SafeRides.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing impaired driving by providing safe, affordable, and reliable transportation alternatives. Founded in 2003, the organization partners with licensed transportation providers nationwide to offer discounted luxury transportation, including charter buses, sprinter vans, limousines, SUVs, and party buses, while promoting responsible travel and safer communities. Through its nationwide network, Safe Rides Unlimited helps individuals, groups, and organizations access professional transportation at reduced rates, making it easier to choose a safe ride home.

Survey Methodology

National: HEINEKEN USA conducted an online survey in partnership with a trusted third-party vendor among n=1000 general population Americans 21 years or older. The gen pop sample is nationally representative in terms of age, gender, race/ethnicity and region. The survey was fielded between April 2-12, 2026 and the margin of error (MOE) for the total sample at the 95% confidence interval is +/- 3 percentage points (ppts).

Houston: HEINEKEN USA conducted an online survey in partnership with a trusted third-party vendor among n=1000 general population Americans 21 years or older, based in Houston. The sample is as nationally representative as possible in terms of age, gender, race/ethnicity and region. The survey was fielded between April 3-13, 2026 and the margin of error (MOE) for the total sample at the 95% confidence interval is +/- 3 percentage points (ppts).

Terms and Conditions

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of U.S. residing in the state of Texas, who are 21 or older as of date of entry. Sweepstakes is governed exclusively by the laws of the U.S.

Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. Central Time (CT) on 7/31/2026 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on 10/4/2026. To enter, and for full terms and conditions and prize details, visit https://us.heineken.opentable.com and follow the on-screen entry instructions. (Note: each entrant must complete the pre-experience survey and assign a designated driver for their dinner party reservation.) Normal time rates, if any, charged by Internet service providers will apply. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on 10/4/2026.

1 *21+ Americans can complete the pre-experience survey and book a reservation entering their DD for a chance to receive a $25 gift card to purchase Heineken® 0.0 for their night out. Upon completion of the post-experience survey, select DDs will also receive a $100 SafeRides.org voucher.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Heineken USA