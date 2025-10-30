Heineken Brings Pro Basketballer Josh Hart's Group Chat to Life, Inviting Americans to Switch-Off their Phones with Its Group Chat Bar Experience

To help consumers get out of the chat, Heineken is building the "Group Chat Bar" to bring the energy of group chats into real life settings to remind Americans that group chats are better IRL, and even in an increasingly digital world, there's no substitute for being together in person.

To launch the "Group Chat Bar," Heineken partnered with pro-basketball star Josh Hart to bring his group chat, dubbed "Cold Water," to life for him and his group chat to reconnect together in-person ahead of the pro-basketball season. Josh and his friends are now dispersed across New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, and given their busy schedules and demanding careers, they primarily rely on their group chat "Cold Water" to stay in touch. In a move only Heineken could deliver, the brand brought the group chat to life — transforming it into a one-night-only bar in New York City themed after the memes and inside jokes that have proliferated the "Cold Water" group chat for years.

"I know how tough it can be to stay connected with friends when you're always on the move; constantly texting each other makes us feel like we are connected but it's not the same as being together," said Hart. "Heineken's Group Chat Bar reminds us that nothing beats being able to see your favorite people in one spot, in real life. The Cold Water Bar sendoff with my crew right before the season was just what we needed. I hope it inspires more people to get out of the chat --- and thanks to Heineken, someone else's group chat will get this same once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Beginning today, Heineken is launching a nationwide contest for one lucky U.S.-based group chat to win their very own Heineken Group Chat Experience, designed to turn digital banter into unforgettable, in-person memories. The contest brings to life findings from Heineken's latest study, which revealed that when Americans do get out of the chat to connect IRL, they reap the benefits: 75% say they feel even closer to their group after meeting in-person, and 87% agree that nothing can replace real-life get-togethers. By commenting on Heineken Group Chat Bar posts on social or heading directly to Heineken.com/us/en/promos/GroupChatContest consumers can enter for a chance to win their very own Heineken Group Chat Experience. Visit the contest link for more details.

"For us, beer has always been about bringing people together," said Alison Payne, CMO of HEINEKEN USA. "While our digital lives are important, nothing beats the feeling of a genuine, in-person connection over a beer. That's what our 'Social Off Socials' campaign is all about. The Heineken Group Chat Bar is the latest way we're creating a space that encourages more real-life socialization, because we know those are the occasions that deliver the most rewarding social experiences."

The new campaign champions Heineken's commitment to bringing people together in real life as part of its #SocialOffSocials initiative , which launched earlier this year and celebrates the power of real-life moments over virtual ones. Additionally, the brand recently ignited a massive online conversation with its "Real Friend" ads in New York City, bringing to life a belief that's been part of the brand for decades: a refreshing social life matters more than we realize.

About the Study:

HEINEKEN USA Inc. commissioned an online survey among n=1,000 American smartphone users between the ages of 25-45 who are currently actively participating in at least one group chat (i.e., messaged, read or otherwise participated in within the last month). The sample was balanced in terms of gender, race/ethnicity and region. The survey was fielded between October 2-6, 2025. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample at a 95% confidence interval is +/- 3 percentage points (ppts).

*Throughout the study, "Americans" refers to Americans 25-45 year-old smartphone users who are currently actively participating in at least one group chat (i.e., messaged, read or otherwise participated in within the last month).

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands in the U.S. are Heineken® Original, Heineken® 0.0 -- the leading non alc beer, Heineken® Silver -- a lower-carb, lower-cal beer, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe and more.

Media Contact: M Booth; [email protected]

SOURCE Heineken USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED