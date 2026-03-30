HEINEKEN® LAUNCHES "THE CLINKER" AT THIS YEAR'S COACHELLA, TO SPARK NEW CONNECTIONS BETWEEN FANS WITH A SIMPLE 'CHEERS'

Despite 97% of fans believing music unites us, 77% lose touch with the people they meet at festivals; Heineken launches "The Clinker" at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to bridge that gap

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Heineken®'s long standing sponsorship of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, the brand will unveil an exciting new innovation to connect fans through a shared love of music at this year's festival.

With research revealing that 97% of music fans globally believe it has the power to unite people, and more than half (55%) admitting they want to meet others with similar music tastes at live events, The Clinker has been designed to celebrate music as a shared language and the ability it has to bring people together.

Heineken's The Clinker

Helping fans to overcome the social barriers that exist in a festival setting, The Clinker is a smart band that wraps around Heineken® cans and glasses, turning every 'cheers' into a chat and a way for fans to find their people. The unique tech syncs with fans' streaming data to detect musical commonalities with a simple 'clink.' When two cans touch, a compatibility light signals a match, and allows them to connect on social media, turning festival strangers into exciting new connections through shared passion points.

Despite the social nature of festivals, many connections remain fleeting. Heineken®'s research also reveals that while 77% of music fans have connected with someone at a live event, those interactions rarely last beyond the moment. The Clinker is designed to turn spontaneous encounters into more meaningful connections by helping fans instantly find common ground through the music they love, allowing them to swap details and connect on social media via its web-based app, turning shared fandom into friendships that go beyond the festival field.

While Coachella will be the first social experience where consumers will have the opportunity to try The Clinker - available on festival grounds only at Heineken® House - this innovative technology is a broader expression of Heineken®'s ongoing Fans Have More Friends platform. Launched earlier this year, Fans Have More Friends aims to elevate fan experiences at major music and sporting events by creating more opportunities to turn shared fandom into a catalyst for sociability.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® says, "The Clinker is the latest of Heineken®'s unique innovations, designed to facilitate new connections around shared passions. It's another proof point of our belief that fans have more friends, and with thousands of music fans coming together from across the globe, Coachella felt like the natural place to unveil it. The Clinker makes it easier to start a conversation, enabling music fans to turn a simple 'cheers' into a conversation starter and a new connection that can extend beyond the festival field."

Fans who want to try The Clinker at Coachella are encouraged to pre-register for the device at the following link and be quick on the day as bands are limited and distributed on a first come first served basis: www.heineken.com/clinker

"The Clinker reinforces Heineken's 23-year legacy as a festival sponsor that champions fan connection at Coachella," said Alison Payne, Chief Marketing Officer Heineken USA. "We are proud The Clinker will make its debut at our legendary Heineken House footprint that delivers on magnetic and rewarding social energy. From day one our goal has been to open doors for fans to join in and make connections over Heineken. This year's addition of The Clinker - along with our other various experiences and our signature epic line-up - will help us show that at Coachella fans really have more friends at Heineken House."

To see how The Clinker technology comes to life visit: https://youtu.be/zHVqbklWARU

Media contact:

[email protected]

Research:

Heineken® commissioned survey of 10,000 music fans of legal drinking age in the UK, USA, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, China, Nigeria and South Africa. Conducted by Focal Data, January 2026.

About Fans Have More Friends (FHMF):

Fans Have More Friends is Heineken®'s global sponsorship platform that champions sociability by showing that fandom is better when shared, especially with a Heineken®. By uniting Heineken® sponsorships under one platform, the brand turns peak fan energy into real-world connection, enabling shared experiences and building communities around the biggest cultural moments.

About Heineken®

HEINEKEN is the World's Pioneering Beer Company™. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and nonalcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through Brew a Better World, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Heineken USA