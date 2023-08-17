Heinemann Acquires New Professional Book on Transforming Teacher Practice From Bestselling Author Dr. Chris Emdin

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinemann today announced that it will publish the latest professional book for teachers from New York Times-bestselling author Chris Emdin. The project, called Don't Worry Just Teach: Techniques for Transformative Teaching, is tentatively scheduled for publication in 2025.

Dr. Emdin is the Maxine Greene Chair for Distinguished Contributions to Education and Professor of Science and Education at Teachers College, Columbia University and the Director of Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the STEAM DREAM Idea Lab. He is the author of numerous award-winning works including Urban Science Education for the Hip-hop Generation and a successful trilogy of books on education: For White Folks Who Teach In the Hood, Ratchetdemic and STEM STEAM Make Dream.

This newest project will expand upon key themes from Dr. Emdin's previous works and offer practical, tangible techiques that teachers can implement in their classrooms to quickly improve their teaching. The book will be designed with teacher ease of use in mind, offering a detailed description and in-depth presentation of seven key strategies, followed by helpful tips for implementing each strategy and potential pitfalls to avoid.

"We are delighted to be adding an author of Dr. Chris Emdin's caliber to the Heinemann professional book list," said Matthew Mugo Fields, president of Heinemann Publishing. "As teachers continue to report increasing dissatisfaction with the profession, a book like Don't Worry Just Teach feels absolutely essential to help teachers harness new techniques that will allow them to bring their creativity and innovation to the classroom to drive student engagement and success."

For more information about Heinemann's resources for teachers, please visit Heinemann.com/teacherresources.

About Dr. Chris Emdin

Dr. Emdin was recently Robert A. Naslund Endowed Chair in Curriculum Theory and Professor of Education at the University of Southern California; where he also served as Director of youth engagement and community partnerships at the USC Race and Equity Center.

He is currently Scholar in Residence at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and alumni fellow at the Hip-hop Archive and Hutchins Center at Harvard University. He previously served as STEAM Ambassador for the U.S. Department of State and Minorities in Energy Ambassador for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Dr. Emdin holds a Ph.D in Urban Education with a concentration in Mathematics, Science, and Technology; Masters degrees in both Natural Sciences and Education and Bachelors degrees in Physical Anthropology, Biology, and Chemistry.

He is the creator of the #HipHopEd social media movement, Science Genius BATTLES and Collider Classroom. He was recently named one of the 27 people bridging divides in the United States by Time magazine and the Root 100 list of most influential African Americans.

He is the author of numerous award winning works including the award-winning, Urban Science Education for the Hip-hop Generation and the New York Times bestseller, For White Folks Who Teach In the Hood and the Rest of Ya'll too. His latest books are Ratchetdemic: Reimagining Academic Excellence and STEM STEAM Make Dream.

