Heiner's Insurance Car Show In Ogden Is Cruisin' For A Cause

Chris Heiner, Vice President of Heiner's Insurance Center, remarks, "Year-after-year, we are ecstatic to see the community come together at a car show that benefits a great cause. This year, Cruisin' for a Cause will again feature treasured cars from classic movies. We love seeing the look on faces of all ages when they see a car they recognize. It's like catching a glimpse of a celebrity!"

Family Counseling Service of Northern Utah is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents of Northern Utah by providing affordable mental health counseling to individuals, couples, and families regardless of income. They provide solution-focused, brief therapy for individuals and families, many of whom have nowhere else to turn for help. On the cause, Heiner states, "Heiner's Insurance Center has had a very long relationship with Family Counseling Service, and we wanted to be able to give back to them. In a time where mental health issues seem to be increasing in severity, especially in schools, we feel this is a worthy cause to support."

Cruisin' for a Cause, the 4th Annual Heiner's Insurance Car Show, is free for spectators, donations are welcome! Also, guests can enter for a chance to win prizes, with all proceeds benefiting the Family Counseling Service. The family-friendly event is the perfect way to spend a warm, summer evening with family and friends while supporting the local community.

About Heiner's Insurance: Heiner's Insurance delivers premium hospitality and products at competitive prices. Heiner's provides a wide variety of insurance coverage, including all aspects of personal, business, and health insurance. They are dedicated to protecting the assets and interests of their clients by matching each customer with one of the many major insurance carriers offered by Heiner's Insurance. Heiner's guests and customers will receive unmatched, courteous service with high-quality products second to none.

Nate Di Palma

nate@conceptmrk.com

435-615-1758 (Office)

SOURCE Heiner’s Insurance