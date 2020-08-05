Heiner's Social Distance Car Cruise in Ogden to Benefit Family Counseling Service of Northern Utah

The cruise night will be at 6:00pm on Friday, August 7 th , with registration in the Macey's Grocery store parking lot in South Ogden. At 6:30pm, the cruise will begin down Washington Boulevard and travel north to Kirt's Drive-In.

Pre-registration is $5 per vehicle, and day-of registration is $10 per vehicle. Every $25 raised will provide counseling for one Utahn in need. Visit www.heinerins.com/car-show - or text CRUISE4CAUSE to 44-321 to donate.

Cruisin' for a Cause is free for spectators. This family friendly event is the perfect way to spend a warm, socially-distanced evening while supporting the local community. All participants are asked to remain in their vehicles during the event or enjoy the cars driving past from the patio of a restaurant along the route. Support local! Social distancing and the use of face masks are encouraged.

"More than ever we need to help take care of our community members who can't afford mental health counseling. Our 5th Annual Cruisin' for a Cause charity night will give 100% of the donations to Family Counseling Service of Northern Utah. A cause that is very important to us here at Heiner's Insurance," says Chris Heiner, Vice President of Heiner's Insurance Center.

To register your car, please contact Chris Heiner or Matt Arave at (801) 621-2620 or email at [email protected]heinersins.com . Like Heiner's Insurance on Facebook to stay up to date with the event. A special thank you to John Watson Chevrolet for their support in making this event happen.

About Heiner's Insurance

Heiner's Insurance has been a family owned and operated business for over 72 years. They ask for nothing to host this event except that people help support this charity. They provide a wide variety of insurance coverage, including all aspects of personal, business, and health insurance. They are dedicated to protecting the assets and interests of their clients by matching each customer with one of the many major insurance carriers offered by Heiner's Insurance.

About Family Counseling Service of Northern Utah

A non-profit organization that provides affordable counseling and mental health services to individuals and families, especially those in crisis who have nowhere else to turn for help.

Contact:

Nate Di Palma

Concept Marketing

435-640-3856 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Heiner’s Insurance

Related Links

https://heinerins.com

