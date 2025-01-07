Heirloom Beauty Launches the World's Most Powerful At-Home LED Light Therapy Mask with 7 Colors to Target Every Skin Concern

With the highest irradiance of any at-home LED mask at 110 mW/cm², precision wavelengths for 7 targeted colors, Heirloom Beauty sets a new standard for at-home skincare technology

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heirloom Beauty is setting a new standard for at-home skincare with the launch of its 7-Wavelength LED Light Therapy Mask, the most powerful device of its kind available to consumers. The device features the highest irradiance (brightness) of any at-home LED mask on the market, delivering 110 mW/cm², ensuring more effective results faster. Using precision wavelengths across seven colors to address a broad range of skin concerns, including acne, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, redness, inflammation, and uneven skin tone, this is the first FDA-approved 7-color LED light therapy mask for at-home use in Canada. Now available in Canada and the U.S., Heirloom provides a safe, effective, and powerful solution to maximize the products consumers already use while dramatically improving skin health.

This comes at a time when consumer demand for at-home beauty devices soars, as the global LED skincare market is projected to surpass $30 billion by 2027, driven by an 80% year-over-year increase in searches for light therapy masks on Google and TikTok. The benefits of LED light therapy are also well-researched, science-backed, and popularized due to its ability to stimulate collagen production, treat acne, and reverse aging in a non-invasive way.

"We know that consumers are increasingly turning to at-home solutions to achieve professional-level results. With the Heirloom LED Light Therapy Mask, we are providing a powerful yet convenient tool that fits into their busy lives while enhancing their pre-existing skincare routines," said Hina Limbada , scientist, pharmacist and founder of Heirloom Beauty. "Our mask delivers clinical-grade results of LED light therapy, and with the unique auto-cycling feature, users can effortlessly treat their skin with all 7 wavelengths in just 21 minutes a day."

Heirloom Beauty has already gained recognition in Vogue, Glamor, Vanity Fair, and won awards for cosmetic excellence at the Cosmetic 360 show in Paris. Its LED mask stands out not only for its irradiance which penetrates deeper than other masks and its seven targeted wavelengths, but also for its medical-grade silicone construction, lightweight design, and ability to fit all face shapes. By bringing the best of what's available on the market, Heirloom's LED mask is the leading solution for at-home treatment of skin conditions.

To order your Heirloom Beauty LED Light Therapy Mask (starting at $300 with free shipping to U.S. and Canada) and learn more about the brand's other products, such as their antiaging and teen skincare collections visit www.discoverheirloom.com.

About Heirloom Beauty

Founded by a scientist/pharmacist, Heirloom Beauty blends nature's purity with scientific innovation to offer personalized skincare solutions for all ages. With a focus on high-quality, effective products, the brand continues to evolve with cutting-edge technologies like its LED Light Therapy Mask. This device delivers the highest irradiance available on the market in 7 precise wavelengths. Designed with medical-grade silicone, lightweight construction, and a travel-friendly fit, the mask provides a powerful, targeted treatment for various skin concerns, enhancing Heirloom Beauty's commitment to offering accessible professional-grade skincare solutions at home.

