Heirloom Bridges Generational Digital Divide with 'Happy 100' Campaign

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heirloom wants to relieve older Americans of the prolonged social isolation due to Covid-19. The D.C. based startup delivers a slim physical booklet loaded with home videos by mail. The company is launching with "Happy 100," a campaign gifting Americans celebrating their 100th birthday a free video booklet filled with videos of family and friends.

Heirloom Happy 100 (PRNewsfoto/Heirloom) Heirloom Video Book (PRNewsfoto/Heirloom)

People over 65 have borne the brunt of the pandemic. They make up the lion-share of fatalities and are most likely to be living in prolonged isolation. Pew Research Center reports that nearly one third have no access to the internet or technology.

Heirloom bridges this generational digital divide. Founder Ashley Bloom Kenny needed a non-digital way to send home videos to her isolated 92-year-old Grandma Fran. She uploaded them to a slim hardcover booklet with a 5" HD LCD screen and sent it by mail. The prototype inspired Fran so much that Ashley created Heirloom -- an iOS app that delivers anyone's home videos inside a physical book. The book requires no connectivity and plays the video upon opening.

"Heirloom knows that access to technology is limited but love and memories are infinite. Turning 100 is a milestone made even more remarkable by the pandemic," said Kenny. "Gifting a loved one a video book playing favorite family moments reminds them of much they are cherished and loved."

To honor a favorite centenarian visit Heirloom . Click "Happy 100," complete the form and post a photo of the birthday honoree to Heirloom's Facebook page . Registrants will receive a code for a free video book within 24-48 hours of submitting a completed form. Video booklets ship out approximately 48 hours after videos are uploaded and are limited to one per honoree.

Heirloom's video books ($49) make great gifts for everyone. The process is similar to making a photobook. Download the iOS app, upload favorite videos, choose from four thematic covers (Valentine's, Birthday, Floral or Standard), and add a custom message for the recipient. Heirloom sends out a custom video booklet directly to the loved one. Learn more at sendheirloom.com .

Follow the brand on Instagram and Twitter @SendHeirloom.

Visit us on Facebook at FB/SendHeirloomOfficial

To share the campaign tag @SendHeirloom and include #Happy100 #HeirloomHappy100

ABOUT HEIRLOOM

Heirloom helps families and friends share special moments no matter how far apart. Award-winning documentary filmmaker Ashley Bloom Kenny created Heirloom with her brother Zack Bloom, a start-up expert, to send home movies to their 92-year old Grandmother Fran on a simple video book. Currently, the Heirloom app is available in the Apple app store. Users upload home videos, pick a cover, add a custom message, and Heirloom delivers the books to loved ones in a slim 5 x 7 hardcover book featuring a 5" HD LCD screen.

For media inquiries: Marybeth Bentwood, 603-481-0819, [email protected]

SOURCE Heirloom