SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm known for its industry and technology expertise, has named Heirloom Computing a Rising Star in its ISG Provider Lens™ Mainframe Services & Solutions U.S. 2021 Quadrant Report. In response to customer demand, ISG evaluated 47 vendors and service providers in five quadrants.

Heirloom Computing named a rising star in ISG Provider Lens™ Mainframe Services & Solutions U.S. 2021 report

As detailed in the report, companies designated as a Rising Star have excellent management and understanding of the local market. This designation is only given to vendors or service providers that have made significant progress toward their goals in the last 12 months and are expected to reach the Leader quadrant within the next 12 to 24 months due to their above-average impact and strength for innovation.

The report recognized Heirloom Computing for:

Migration speed and scale.

Database transformation.

Coexistence of programming platforms.

Jan Erik Aase, Partner and Global Leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

"The mainframe modernization market has been accelerating in the last two years, driven by the need of organizations to increase agility and lower operating costs."

Pedro Luís Bicudo Maschio, Lead Analyst & Author, ISG Provider Lens Research

"Heirloom refactors mainframe applications to cloud-native Java programs that can scale horizontally on AWS and other clouds. The company offers a modern refactoring toolset that attracts system integrators and cloud providers' attention because of its code refactoring speed and scalability."

Gary Crook, President & CEO, Heirloom Computing

"We're exceptionally proud to have Heirloom recognized in this way. As the only cloud-native replatforming solution in the market, we remain committed to innovation that drives automation and value into every phase of the replatforming process to ensure risks are minimized and ROI is maximized."

About Heirloom Computing

Heirloom Computing is an enterprise software company that partners with Global Systems Integrators and cloud providers to replatform mainframe workloads as agile cloud-native Java applications on any cloud. Our Global 2000 clients select us because we deliver the fastest lowest-risk transformation journey with a fully transparent process using a software platform that puts you in complete control. For more information about how Heirloom ® can increase agility, and save IT departments time & money, please visit https://www.heirloomcomputing.com .

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

