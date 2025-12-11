Heirloom Launches New App for Capturing Life's Moments Without the Distractions of Social Media

CLARKSBURG, W.Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heirloom, an Appalachia–based technology start-up, has officially launched its mobile app on iOS and Android just in time for the holiday season. The company is focused on reshaping how people document their lives and preserve meaningful moments. The launch arrives as families and friends across the country prepare to gather, reconnect, and create new moments together.

Heirloom LLC Andy Walker, Founder of Heirloom LLC

Social media makes it easy to document life, but it often makes it harder to stay present. Heirloom gives users a simple way to capture what matters most without the distractions, noise, and endless scrolling common on traditional platforms. Its powerful search tools also make it easy to revisit favorite moments whenever you want.

"As we head into the holidays, people are tired of doomscrolling and the pressure that comes with traditional social media. Heirloom gives you a different path," said founder, Andy Walker. "It lets you disconnect from the noise, stay present with the people around you, and still hold onto the moments you never want to lose. We built Heirloom as a private space where your memories belong to you, not an algorithm or an advertiser."

As the holiday season brings people together, Heirloom gives users a simple way to capture meaningful moments while staying present with the people they love. The app allows users to save photos, videos, and stories without the pressure of social media, while ensuring their memories remain safe and easy to revisit.

Heirloom is designed with the look and feel of a social app, offering users a familiar interface to document their lives while keeping everything completely private. Users can search their Moments by date, text, or tags, making it easy to find the memories they want to revisit. The app highlights past Moments through a Daily Featured Moment. Heirloom does not sell user data to advertisers, offering a space built entirely around personal ownership and privacy.

New features in development for Heirloom will let users share and pass down Moments to family and friends while accessing increased cloud storage, making it easier to safeguard a larger collection of memories.

Heirloom is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information or to download, visit https://getheirloom.app/.

To schedule an interview with Andy Walker, please email [email protected] or call/text 304.476.9012.

SOURCE Heirloom LLC