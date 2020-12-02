Heirloom Pet Products Launches Beef and Sweet Potato Bone Broth Made With Water Soluble Broad Spectrum Hemp

RICHMOND, Va.,, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heirloom Pet Products, has done it again!!! Adding another product, that is the first of its kind, to the fast-growing hemp-based pet products category; Beef and Sweet Potato Bone Broth made with Water Soluble Broad Spectrum Hemp.

The Heirloom team started making a different product by studying how mammals digest and absorb hemp. They settled on organically grown, Water Soluble Broad Spectrum Hemp which starts to absorb and work significantly faster than other products that use traditional hemp oil as an active ingredient.

"Cats' and dogs' bodies are made up of 60-80 percent water. Hemp generally comes as an oil, but products that deliver hemp in an oil format have limited absorption. This means less bioavailability," explained Lysak. "By using a Water Soluble product, we ensure maximum bioavailability, which means Heirloom Pet Products work faster and are more effective."

Heirloom Pet Products will be defined by exceptional quality from the start. They are GMP and SQF-certified and their labels are clear and in compliance with FDA and NASC (National Animal Supplement Council) guidelines. All products are Veterinarian Reviewed and supported by independently conducted Certificates of Authenticity.

Heirloom Pet Products are available online at heirloompets.com and in select independent retail stores across the country. Keep a look out for more innovative products in early 2021.

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Heirloom Pet Products was created to set a new standard for quality in the growing pet wellness category. Heirloom Pet products uses CBD derived from water soluble organic hemp to create products that help pet lovers provide the best life for these beloved family members. For more information, visit heirloompets.com.

