Heirloom Pet Products™ Launches Road Trip Sticks™ Made From Water-Soluble Hemp

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heirloom Pet Products™, an innovative new entrant into the fast growing hemp-based pet products category has added another product to its portfolio – Road Trip Sticks™.

"Even the most sweet-tempered pup can suffer from stress due to travel, fireworks, or thunder and lightning," said Jason Lysak, CEO of Heirloom Pet Products. "We combined water-soluble hemp, with delicious bacon flavor to create our Road Trip Sticks, a yummy option to help manage situational pet anxiety."

Heirloom Pet Products logo Road Trip Sticks from Heirloom Pet Products help manage occasional pet anxiety due to travel or situational stress.

The single serve sticks (MSRP: $7.99) deliver 7 mg of water-soluble Broad Spectrum hemp. Additional flavors and sizes are planned for the coming months.

The Heirloom team's approach to innovation began by studying how mammals digest and absorb hemp extract. They settled on organically-grown, water-soluble Broad Spectrum hemp which starts to absorb and work significantly faster than other products that use traditional hemp oil as an ingredient.

"Cats' and dogs' bodies are made up of 60-80 percent water. Hemp is an oil, so many products that deliver hemp in an oil format have limited absorption, which means less effectiveness," explained Lysak. "By using a water-soluble product, Heirloom Pet Products have reduced absorption time to minutes instead of hours, which makes all the difference during a raging thunderstorm."

Heirloom Pet Products are defined by exceptional quality from the start. They are GMP- and SQF-certified and are working with the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) to make sure their labels are clear and in compliance with FDA/USDA guidelines. All products are Veterinarian formulated and supported by independently-conducted Certificates of Authenticity.

Heirloom Pet Products are available online at heirloompets.com and are expanding nationwide through distributors and independent retailers. Additional products will be released during the next several months.

About Heirloom Pet Products

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Heirloom Pet Products was created to set a new standard for quality in the growing pet wellness category. Heirloom Pet products uses Hemp derived from water soluble organic hemp to create nutritious and innovative products that help pet lovers provide the best life for these beloved family members. For more information, visit heirloompets.com.

