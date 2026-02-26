Heiser Logistics Launches New Website to Raise Awareness of Modern Grease Vapor Management Solution for Commercial Cooking Operations

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heiser Logistics, a nationwide provider of fire and life safety products, including the Grease Lock® Filter System, a grease vapor management solution for commercial cooking operations, announced the launch of its newly updated website, www.GreaseLock.com. The new site is designed to increase awareness of grease vapor management challenges in commercial cooking operations and to help owners, operators, and facility managers more easily find a proven, long-term solution.

Grease vapor buildup from fats, oils, and grease (FOG) remains a persistent issue for restaurants and foodservice facilities, contributing to clogged drains, slippery floors, fire hazards, sanitation risks, and costly compliance issues. Through its redesigned website, Heiser Logistics aims to educate operators on these risks while making it easier for those actively searching for grease vapor management solutions to connect with the Grease Lock Filter System.

"Too many commercial kitchens still struggle with grease vapor issues because they don't know better solutions exist," said Nick Kozsan, Customer Acquisition Specialist, at Heiser. "This website is about visibility and education—so when operators start looking for answers, they can find Grease Lock and understand how our system helps prevent grease vapor problems before they start."

The new Grease Lock website highlights:

The operational and safety risks associated with mismanaged grease vapors.





How this wool-blend product traps grease vapors and supports cleaner, safer kitchens.





The role proper grease vapor management plays in compliance and maintenance reduction.





Solutions designed specifically for high volume commercial cooking environments.

By moving to a modern, scalable digital platform, Heiser is strengthening its ability to reach owners, foodservice operators, facility managers, and industry professionals seeking practical grease vapor management solutions - whether they are addressing recurring maintenance issues, planning a new kitchen or food truck build, or looking to improve existing operations.

Decision makers can learn more about grease vapor management challenges and available solutions by visiting www.GreaseLock.com.

About Grease Lock®

Grease Lock provides a clean, safe, and sustainable grease vapor management solution for commercial kitchens and food service operations. Our stainless steel baffle filter, paired with biodegradable filter pad media, captures grease vapor at the source, minimizing grease vapor travel through the ventilation system. Grease Lock assists in reducing maintenance costs, improving kitchen safety, and supporting regulatory compliance while minimizing environmental impact.

For more information, visit www.GreaseLock.com.

About Heiser Logistics

Heiser Logistics is a premier leader in the fire protection and life safety industry, boasting over 50 years of expertise in supporting and supplying a national network of service providers. The company is widely recognized for its customer-centric approach and technical aptitude, particularly within the commercial fire suppression space where it has been an influential presence for three decades through the distribution of its private label ProTex II Wet Chemical Fire Suppression System. Heiser leverages their 16 distribution centers across the United States, allowing for fast fulfillment and same-day order pick-up options for its partners.

In November 2023, the company expanded its portfolio by acquiring the Grease Lock Filter System, integrating it as a standalone brand within the BSS family of brands to drive a movement toward safer, modern, and eco-conscious commercial cooking environments.

