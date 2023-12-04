HEISHA Unveils Automatic Drone Dock DCap CT for Tesla Cybertruck

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEISHA, known for its innovative drone dock technology, has recently unveiled a groundbreaking new product - the DCap CT drone dock specifically designed for the Tesla Cybertruck. This advanced drone dock combines sleek design, rugged construction, and remote controllability, making it ideal for use in various environments.

Compact structure and wide compatibility

Constructed from stainless steel, DCap CT features IP55 protection levels, allowing it to function in harsh environments. When in use, the charging pad stretches out to minimize space occupied on the Cybertruck's roof. The dock is compatible with popular drones such as DJI Mavic3, Skydio, Autel, and Parrot, with self-adjustable charging currents ranging from 2S to 4S.

Multiple controlling ways

Controlled via local PDA or HEISHA's DNEST4 software, users have the option to use third-party applications such as FlytNow. The PDA serves as a convenient tool in remote areas where Wi-Fi signals may be limited, offering full control over the dock's functionality, including the ability to diagnose errors.

For added convenience, HEISHA's DNEST4 and FlytBase's FlytNow software allow for autonomous takeoff, landing, and waypoint-flight mission presets, complete with video recording and photo capturing capabilities. Additionally, HEISHA offers an open SDK for further extension of DCap CT's functionality.

To cater to different user needs, HEISHA has also opened up its SDK for additional extensions, and the general-applied model of the DCap drone dock can be deployed on any car model. With its impressive capabilities and versatility, HEISHA's DCap automatic drone dock promises to revolutionize the way users interact with their drones on the go, particularly when paired with the futuristic appeal of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0PWCg2qqRM

About HEISHA

HEISHA Technology is a source manufacturer of drone docks. HEISHA products include large container-type drone docks, fire-fighting drone stations, car rooftop and vehicle-mounted drone docks, multi-floor drone/robot docking mansions, as well as smart landing gears, simplified linking software, etc.

