TrueSleep Mattress Store, a chain based in Michigan and Ohio, signed Walker to an NIL partnership and as part of his partnership Walker requested that "True Sleep take care of the O-Line."

Walker started sleeping on a Posh+Lavish Reveal mattress with a 2" latex mattress topper and BluSleep Pillows just 5 days before rushing for 232 yards and a touchdown against Big 10 foe Rutgers. The Posh+Lavish mattress is designed with Tally Latex to aid in recovery and encourage a deeper, more restful sleep. The support layers are designed to help keep his spine in alignment and reduce soreness. TrueSleep placed the mattress on a BedTech BT6500 adjustable base with functions including zero gravity, lumbar support and massage.

Kenneth Walker III leads all of college football in rushing with with 913 rushing yards; 121 more than second place. As things stand Sunday, former Heisman trophy winner Robert Griffin III plans on voting for Walker for the Heisman Trophy. If Walker III wins, he would bring the Heisman Trophy home to East Lansing for the first time In school history. Before Walker III, Vegas had the odds of them winning the National Championships at 10,000 to 1. Now, the AP poll has the Team ranked 9th.

