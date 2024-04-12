Heiting & Irwin, Rizio Lipinsky Merge to Form New Firm - Rizio Lipinsky Heiting, PC

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heiting & Irwin, the premier personal injury and worker's compensation law firm in Riverside, CA, has merged with renowned personal injury firm Rizio Lipinsky to form Rizio Lipinsky Heiting, PC.

With more than 45 years of experience representing people in Riverside who have suffered injuries, Jim Heiting brings a unique level of knowledge and experience to the new firm.

"I'm truly excited to work with Greg Rizio and Daren Lipinsky," Mr. Heiting said. "We will now be able to serve clients on the ground in Riverside, throughout the Inland Empire, as well as in Orange County and beyond."

Mr. Heiting co-founded his previous firm, Heiting & Irwin, which boasted more than $500 million obtained for clients. As a Riverside personal injury attorney, his practice mainly focuses on:

Catastrophic injury – including serious personal injuries and life-altering multi-vehicle collisions.

Construction accidents - including electrical accidents and people who have suffered workplace injuries.

Car accidents – focusing on serious injury-causing crashes.

Truck accidents - focusing on those involving commercial trucking.

Wrongful death – including assisting family members with pursuing compensation for the death of a loved one.

Mr. Heiting joins Greg Rizio & Daren Lipinsky, who built a firm that became one of the top personal injury and employment law firms in the state of California.

Mr. Heiting expresses, "I have always put the clients first; and we have been very successful doing that. I am proud to have Greg Rizio and Daren Lipinsky, who built a firm that became one of the top personal injury and employment law firms in the state of California with that same philosophy, join us to form this great firm."

The attorneys at the firm have been recognized by Top Verdicts, Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers and many others for their work on behalf of clients and as leaders in the legal community.

Mr. Heiting, the only past President of the State Bar of California elected from the Inland Empire, will be joined at the new firm by several attorneys from his award-winning team. Together, Rizio Lipinsky Heiting, PC will be one of the largest, most prestigious firms in San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange Counties.

If you would like to learn more, or if you've been injured and need a highly skilled Riverside injury attorney, contact Jim Heiting at 951-682-6400 or visit their website.

SOURCE Rizio Lipinsky Heiting