Heivy -- Producer of Liquid Collagen -- is Now Working with Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Partner

Heivy has always been a company devoted to doing whatever we can to reduce our impact on the environment. We believe that it is our responsibility to take as many steps as possible to ensure Heivy products are as eco-friendly as possible. This is why when choosing our business partners, we only select companies that hold the same high standards for minimizing environmental impact. Heivy and our partners are world leaders when it comes to taking steps to ensure we are doing our part to reduce climate change and reduce our carbon footprint. Check out all of the amazing things our partners are doing to be able to produce eco-friendly products.

Be a Part of the Solution, Not Part of the Problem

One of the things we love most about our partners is their overall attitude toward the environment. They recognize that mankind's current way of life is unsustainable. Because of this, they are led by the mantra, "Be a part of the solution, not part of the problem." As business leaders in our industry, they are able to take big steps in reducing their impact on the environment. At the heart of their environmental policy are these four points:

Fewer emissions

More natural

Less waste

Save energy

Striving to be a Zero Carbon Company

In 2018, Heivy's main manufacturer was invited to join the "Zero Carbon Program" at COP24. Not only did they accept this invitation, but they have been working tirelessly ever since to make every change possible to make their company more sustainable and less impactful on the environment.

USGBC LEED Certified

For those who are unfamiliar, LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Heivy has chosen to work with companies that have made the necessary changes to their buildings and facilities to be able to hold this great honor. Being LEED-certified is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability and is considered to be quite an achievement. This indicates that our partners are not only serious about sustainability, but they are willing to be leaders in the fight against climate

Received the Green World Award

The Green World Awards are top-honor awards presented by The Green Organization — an international, independent, non-political, non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practices around the world. By receiving this award, Heivy's main partner has proven that their sustainability practices the real deal.

Presented at Climate Week in NYC

Climate Week is an annual event that has taken place in New York City every year since 2009. It is an international summit that takes place alongside the UN General Assembly and it brings together business leaders, government officials, and civil society members to enact meaningful climate action. Not only did Heivy's manufacturer attend this event, but they presented their own successful model of sustainable business practices so that other organizations could learn from their experience.

Support Eco-Friendly Companies

