Hekka Labs Introduces the First Decentralized Chronic Disease Data Management Ecosystem in South Asia

Hekka has cemented initial partnerships with 3 Indian healthcare solution providers, Curisin, a healthcare company with a wide network of 30 million patients and 40,000 partnered doctors which as recently agreed to provide a minimum of 1.5 million medical records in 2022. A further agreement to provide up to 20 separate blood biomarkers together with Covid 19 data on 100,000 patients, will form the basis of an initial trial for its blockchain audit trail platform. IMMUNIDEX, a healthcare solution provider offering tests and applications that are driven by proprietary AI that can identify early immune-related risks and is well placed to capture highly valuable data for the Hekka network. TELEMEDICINE INDIAN CO, a start-up offering multi telemedicine services, multiple blood tests, and health screening including COVID-19 testing will form another integral part of data generation for the Hekka ecosystem.

Hekka Labs with the integration of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) offers a plug and go solution that allows users to interact with the HEKKA ecosystem without major disruption. This set up can solve the inherent problems that occur on a regular basis in the healthcare industry such as inefficient biomarker management, document hogging and unstructured data management.



Hekka Labs has set out to become the leading chronic illness and immunology platform in India. Hekka's private and public blockchain network solution will generate a new trust in Indian healthcare data management and can open up significant opportunity for both the domestic and global collaboration. This will lead to new levels of ethical standards and excellence for the Indian healthcare market.



In the long run, Hekka plans to evolve as a significant decentralized healthcare ecosystem by connecting the network of medical and associated healthcare providers culminating in a targeted community of over 500 million patients. As a result, tens of billions of chronic disease digital biomarkers can be made available for Deep Learning, potentially speeding up new healthcare discoveries.



HEK is the native token of the Hekka ecosystem, which is launched in the Ethereum network's ERC-20 standards for its intensive security and global reputation, ensuring the confidence of delivering the most sophisticated healthcare data management service.



The HEK token is a token complimented by an ATOM token (Points) system which is the primary source of HEKKA 's data transfers. This ensures the value of the token. The HEK token will be a key component in serving all prospective users' interactions with the platform's different levels of service.

