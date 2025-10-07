Helcim joins Verizon Business Marketplace, cementing its place among industry leaders

Payments leader joins Verizon Business Marketplace, which offers industry-best solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S.

Calgary, AB, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Helcim, a leading provider of payment solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, announced a strategic agreement with Verizon Business, the leading provider of business internet, mobility, and technology solutions in the U.S. Helcim is the first payments provider to be offered to small business customers through the new Verizon Business Marketplace — a digital one-stop shop for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to access the software solutions they need to run and grow their businesses.

By joining Verizon Business' curated marketplace of trusted business services, Helcim becomes a preferred payment provider for millions of entrepreneurs, offering easy, centralized access to payments, internet, communications, and more — all in one place. In addition to Marketplace availability, Helcim will also be offered as an add-on to Verizon's wireless business plans, giving their customers even more ways to bundle the essential tools they need.

As part of this exclusive Verizon Business relationship, bundled Verizon customers will receive exclusive discounts on Helcim hardware and processing fees — a unique offer only available through these plan bundles.

"This partnership reflects the increasing demand for smarter, more transparent payment solutions built for the needs of modern businesses," said Nic Beique, CEO and Founder of Helcim. "We're proud to bring our leadership in SMB payments to Verizon Business' extensive customer base, providing more entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive."

By offering Helcim through its Business Marketplace and as part of bundled business plans, Verizon Business is giving small businesses the opportunity to engage a trusted payments partner built for the way SMBs work. Helcim's platform brings together in-person and online payments, invoicing, subscriptions, and real-time reporting — all designed to scale with growing businesses.

The partnership further solidifies Helcim's position as a category leader in the SMB payments space, with a reputation for transparency, customer service, and innovation. As more small businesses demand tech-forward solutions that deliver real value, Helcim continues to lead the charge.

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich their communities. With transparent pricing, human support, and powerful payment tools, Helcim delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable experience. Serving thousands of merchants across Canada and the U.S., Helcim processes billions in payments annually across more than 800 industries.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores/ .

Visit us www.helcim.com

