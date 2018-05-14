Helder Santo Joins Wunderman As President Of New York Office

With an over 15-year history working with some of the world's most iconic brands, Santo has extensive experience combining creativity, data and technology to deliver results for marketers.

Santo joins Wunderman New York from R/GA where he most recently served as VP, Group Managing Director. While there, Santo's team produced a diverse body of industry-leading work for a portfolio of clients including Samsung, Equinox, Johnson & Johnson, Mercedes-Benz and Shopify.

Prior to R/GA, Santo held leadership positions at Digitas and mcgarrybown where he oversaw strategic marketing and product/service development initiatives on behalf of clients including American Express and JPMorganChase.

"Helder is a force of nature – he's a strong advocate for supporting talent and delivering results for clients," said Seth Solomons, Wunderman's NA CEO. "He has proven time and again that he can think beyond an assignment to deliver what clients need, and we're confident that his leadership will take our business to the next level. I'm thrilled he'll bring his passion and energy to Wunderman."

"What I'm most excited about is the opportunity to help define and develop offerings that our industry really needs," added Santo. "Wunderman has fantastic people and a really solid offering that is rooted in bridging creativity, data and technology. Clients can get a lot of value out of that and I'm thrilled to have a role in shaping Wunderman New York's ambitions for the future."

Santo replaces Jamie Gallo, who had been president of Wunderman New York since 2014 and who left to pursue other opportunities.

