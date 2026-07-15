HELE Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 3, 2026

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Tennessee Distribution Center Failures and Misleading Operational Health Representations That Cost HELE Investors Over $38 Per Share

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: April 24, 2024 through October 8, 2025. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Helen of Troy shares lost $24.68 per share in a single session, a 27.7% collapse, after the Company slashed its full-year revenue outlook by more than 20% and disclosed an "unusual number of internal and external challenges." The stock suffered additional collapses of 22.7% and 25% on July 10, 2025 and October 9, 2025 following additional related disclosures. The Court has set August 3, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Tennessee Distribution Center Disruption

A securities class action asserts that Helen of Troy misled shareholders about the operational readiness and efficiency of its new Tennessee distribution center, a cornerstone of the Company's Project Pegasus restructuring program. While management publicly described "implementation hiccups" and assured investors that remediation was "substantially completed," the lawsuit claims these representations masked deeper structural problems. The action contends the facility never achieved its targeted labor efficiencies during the Class Period, undermining the savings and margin expansion that had been promised to the market.

What Management Allegedly Knew About Operational Shortfalls

As alleged in the complaint, the Company's leadership was aware that internal budget and resource constraints prevented the distribution center from reaching the efficiency levels management publicly projected. The lawsuit asserts that statements characterizing the Tennessee facility's challenges as temporary "hiccups" were materially misleading because the problems were systemic. The action claims that:

The Tennessee distribution center's automation system required remediation that took longer and cost more than disclosed

Labor efficiency targets at the facility were not achievable within the timeframes communicated to investors

The Company lacked sufficient budget and resources to execute the distribution center optimization it repeatedly touted

Full-year revenue guidance was reduced by over 20% in part due to these undisclosed operational failures

Adjusted earnings per share ultimately declined nearly 60% as internal challenges compounded

A $414.4 million goodwill impairment was later recorded, reflecting the depth of operational deterioration

Internal and External Challenges: The Phrase That Obscured the Truth

When the Company first acknowledged trouble on July 9, 2024, it attributed disappointing results to an "unusual number of internal and external challenges" without specifying that its flagship distribution investment was failing to deliver. The lawsuit contends this vague characterization allowed the Company to avoid disclosing the severity of its operational problems while continuing to assure investors that Project Pegasus was generating "fuel" for growth.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company represents that operational challenges are temporary while internal constraints prevent achievement of stated goals, shareholders are deprived of the information they need to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HELE Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the HELE investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HELE stock or securities between April 24, 2024 and October 8, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did HELE stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27.7%, a decline of $24.68 per share, after the Company disclosed a revenue outlook reduction of over 20% and cited internal and external challenges. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do HELE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my HELE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP