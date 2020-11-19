Helen DeFusco Named Chief Operating Officer of Metro Phoenix Bank

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPink:MPHX)("Bank") announced Helen DeFusco as its Chief Operating Officer. Ms. DeFusco has held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Metro Phoenix Bank since 2010. In this role, she has helped the Bank successfully achieve quality growth over the past decade and ultimately has helped the Bank become one of Arizona's highest performing financial institutions. In her elevated role as COO, Ms. DeFusco will continue to be responsible for finance and budgeting of the Bank but will now formally oversee the following day-to-day functions: operations, administration, implementation of the organization's business plan, product line development, and other internal affairs of Metro Phoenix Bank.

Helen DeFusco, Chief Operating Officer of Metro Phoenix Bank

Ms. DeFusco's performance history coupled with her new responsibilities will be a critical piece in the Bank's larger organizational changes. Metro Phoenix Bank is prepositioned to launch an aggressive three-year strategic plan that includes robust deposit growth expectations, development of new business verticals, and a doubling down on technology solutions.

Stephen P. Haggard, Bank President & Chief Executive Officer stated, "Helen has performed an exceptional job for the Bank over the past decade and it is no coincidence that we have experienced huge success during her tenure as Chief Financial Officer. Helen's remarkable financial skillset along with her strong business instincts makes her the perfect executive for a growth company such as Metro Phoenix Bank. She commands more responsibilities and authority and is definitely overdue for the acknowledgement and promotion for a job well done. We are grateful for her past contributions and we are excited about what the future has in store for Helen and Metro Phoenix Bank. I am excited to officially turn the keys over to Helen and direct more of my focus on the broader company outlook and long-term goals."

Before joining Metro Phoenix Bank in 2010, Ms. DeFusco spent two decades at Harris Bank holding senior management positions such as: Assistant Controller, Controller, Regional Controller, Compliance Officer, Y2K Project Manager, Risk Manager, and Chief Financial Officer. Her role also included the oversight of branch openings and acquisitions. She also held senior-level positions at Bank USA where she was responsible for the overall financial operation of the bank.

Ms. DeFusco earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Arizona State University. She is also an active Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of the ABA National School of Compliance.

About the Company

Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., established in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small- to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. MPB offers commercial clients a variety of services ranging from Commercial Real Estate Lending, Outdoor Media Lending, SBA financing solutions, and a robust treasury management platform that includes a Homeowners Association (HOA)/Property Management specialty program. The company is traded over-the-counter as MPHX. For additional information, visit: www.metrophoenixbank.com.

