Helen Doron Educational Group Wins Third Global Franchise Award

MISGAV, Israel, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Helen Doron Educational Group is proud to win a prestigious Global Franchise Award for the third time, this time for Global Mentorship, following last year's win in the same category and in 2019 for Best Children's and Education Franchise.

Helen Doron Educational Group

CEO Helen Doron accepted the honour virtually. The 2021 Global Franchise Awards were selected by a panel of top industry franchise experts. According to the competitive criteria, the judging panel was looking for a brand that "demonstrates the highest levels of support for their franchisees during the COVID-19 crisis."

Global Franchise Magazine explained how the judges reached their decision to choose Helen Doron Educational Group, "2020 was a year that meant franchisors' mentorship abilities were relied upon more than ever. That was what our judging panel was looking for and exactly what they received when they read the Helen Doron Educational Group's entry.

Judges were impressed with the support systems that the brand implemented in response to the pandemic, how agile it was when it came to introducing vital new tech-led platforms, the multitude of ways in which its franchise network was supported despite the unprecedented disruption, and how founder and CEO, Helen Doron, was a shining light when it comes to the role and responsibility of a franchisor. Congratulations to the Helen Doron Educational Group on their second consecutive win in this category; it's a remarkable accomplishment."

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Doron elaborated, "We are delighted to accept award for our Global Mentorship and the 24/7 support we provide our franchisees and entire network during the pandemic.

"On hearing of the closure of many of our 1,100 centres in 38 countries, including our English franchises, Maths franchises and Kindergarten franchises, we immediately sprang into action right from the start of the crisis. With students and teachers stuck at home, we needed an effective and uniform way for teachers to teach online as a franchise. Our pedagogic team widened to include our teacher trainers worldwide, and together we created over 800 interactive online lessons within a month. We trained over 4,000 active teachers, and we kept our students learning, supported them with marketing materials and campaigns to keep our franchisees profitable.

Winning a third Global Award solidifies our commitment to providing ongoing mentorship as an example to the franchise world how important it is to react positively to a crisis and use it as an opportunity to extend the brand. Our franchisees and teachers are very appreciative of all the materials we provided, and many of them increased their student numbers. Daily tips were also created for parents, empowering them to take advantage of the time at home with their children. Games, activities, educational videos, and lessons were offered free of charge through digital channels.

Thank you for this award and the chance to once again demonstrate to the world that the Helen Doron Educational Group is here to give strong support in all circumstances."

