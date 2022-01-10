Helen-Louise Moore, MD, FAAP, FACP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen-Louise Moore, MD, FAAP, FACP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Pediatrician and Owner for her work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at Cornerstone Medical Pediatric Associates.

Helen Louise Moore

With 25 years in the Medical profession, Dr. Moore is currently in practice with Cornerstone Medical Pediatric Associates in Warner Robins, GA at 116 S Houston Rd in Warner Robins, GA. She treats patients from newborns to 21-year-olds. Her patients visit for treatment for injuries and illnesses, and for well-visits as they grow and mature.

Dr. Moore examines her patients and is familiar with the typical developmental stages children will go through. She is often the first doctor a patient will see for an ailment, and is able to refer them to a specialist or prescribe medication. Cornerstone Medical Pediatric Associates offers a comprehensive range of services, including laboratory services, asthma management, EKGS, special needs child care, vision and hearing services, X-ray services, and sports physicals. The office is open seven days a week, offering after-hours care and weekend hours.

Outside of her office, Dr. Moore also sees patients at local hospitals and in the NICU. She is on staff at Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.

Before starting her career, Dr. Moore first obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Med Biology from Columbus College. Dr. Moore then graduated from Medical College of Georgia with her Medical degree. She next completed a Pediatric residency at the Children's Medical Center at the Medical College of Georgia. As a result of her education and training, the doctor is a board-certified pediatrician. Dr. Moore is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP) and the American College of Pediatricians (FACP). She is board-certified in Pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). The mission of the ABP is to advance child health by certifying pediatricians who have met the high standards of excellence and are committed to continuous learning and improvement in the Pediatric Medicine field.

On a personal note, Dr. Moore likes to spend her free time with her husband and her son William. She volunteers her time with her son's wheelchair sports team, the Houston County Sharks. She also works with American Adaptive Sports, and has volunteered with the Special Olympics, providing physicals for participants.

Dr. Moore's inspiration to become a physician is her mother, Mrs. Mae Helen Williams.

