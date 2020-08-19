Helen Of Troy Health & Home Launches New Initiative, PUR Community™, To Help Combat Water Contamination Issues Across America

PUR Community extends on the PUR brand's experience supporting communities that have been impacted by elevated levels of lead in the water. In the past seven years, PUR has distributed over half a million point-of-use water filtration systems and replacement filters to help residents in affected cities through municipality partnerships and donations.

"With an aging water infrastructure system, more and more communities across the country are experiencing water contamination issues," said Mike Mitchell, Director of Advanced Technologies of the Health and Home division at Helen of Troy. "Additionally, proposed legislation, such as revisions to the Lead and Copper Rule, present an urgent need for interim solutions and each community requires a unique approach."

"PUR is a pioneer in water filtration technology. With the launch of PUR Community, we are combining our technical expertise with our on-the-ground experience to provide a new initiative to help municipalities quickly respond to heightened levels of lead in their water," said Christophe Coudray, President of the Health and Home division at Helen of Troy. "Our goal is to create a true partnership between industry experts and the municipalities serving communities each day to ultimately provide cleaner drinking water to those that need it most."

PUR Community will help municipalities design water quality programs across four key components:

Consultation: Every community is unique. PUR Community will work with municipalities and associated partners to help find solutions that fit the local needs and requirements.

Product: PUR Pitchers and Faucet Filtration Systems undergo rigorous testing, both internally and by independent third parties to meet the standards of the Water Quality Association (WQA) and NSF International. PUR products are certified to reduce more contaminants than any other brand and are frequently retested to meet the stringent standards.

Distribution: PUR's dedicated inventory and robust distribution network allows for quick support to address both short-term needs and large-scale requests.

Resources: PUR superior filtration technology is supported with a range of educational materials developed to ensure proper installation and compliance.

"As long as concerns about drinking water persist, we're reminding authorities and the general public to take the appropriate steps to safeguard residents, particularly children," said Pauli Undesser, Executive Director at the Water Quality Association (WQA). "This kind of collaboration between local communities and businesses is a great opportunity. WQA is committed to working alongside partners dedicated to education, research and improvement of drinking water quality."

For over 30 years, PUR has been a staple in people's homes. PUR Pitchers and Faucet Filtration Systems have provided people with an affordable, trustworthy, and easy to install option that improves the taste and safety of life's most precious resource.

To learn more about PUR Community, visit PURCommunity.com.

About PUR Community

PUR Community was developed by Helen of Troy as a resource for local cleaner water efforts, which provides pitcher and faucet filtration products as short-term solutions for communities tackling long-term change. PUR Community is a partnership that combines PUR's industry leading technology and expertise with the municipality's unique insights, gained from serving their communities every day, to create a customized program.

PUR is a pioneer in water filtration technology and is committed to continued innovation and rigorous testing to provide safer water solutions for communities. Made up of chemical and mechanical engineers with over 40 years of combined experience and expertise in advanced filtration technologies, water quality testing, and manufacturing best practices, PUR is consistently engaged with the larger water community through organizational relationships with the WQA, AWWA, NSF and EPA. In the past seven years, PUR has distributed more than half a million filters to help residents in affected cities across the country through municipality partnerships and donations.

About PUR:

Marketed by the Health & Home division of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE), PUR® is a leading brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers and dispensers, and replacement filters. PUR is committed to superior filtration performance and innovation. PUR filtration technology uses activated carbon and ion exchange to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. Certified by NSF International and the Water Quality Association for their contamination reduction, PUR filtration systems were the first to claim reduction of trace levels of pharmaceuticals identified in U.S. tap water. PUR faucet filters are certified to reduce over 70 contaminants including lead, mercury and certain pesticides, while PUR pitcher and dispenser filtration systems are certified to reduce many contaminants including mercury and certain industrial pollutants. For more information about PUR water filtration visit PUR.

About Helen of Troy Limited:

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit Helen of Troy.

