Helena Angwin-Leathers is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helena Angwin-Leathers is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional for her excellence in the Digital Marketing field and in acknowledgment of her outstanding work with Mission Wealth.

Helena Angwin Leathers

As a digital marketing manager, Ms. Leathers leads video production and digital marketing campaigns for Mission Wealth, a financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Her role includes driving website development and optimization, videography, content strategy, and social media campaigns for the award-winning firm. She also consults start-ups and businesses to design and implement digital growth strategies.

Raised in Hong Kong, Ms. Leathers attended King George V School, an ultra-competitive high school, where she graduated with an International Baccalaureate diploma in 2010. At age 17, Ms. Leathers took her first steps into a professional career, becoming an independent entrepreneur with Hell Models, a music and entertainment business. In 2011, her business gained investment, and she became the marketing and general manager of Supertronic Models International manager before joining Drop HK as a Marketing and Public Relations Manager in 2012.

In pursuit of her higher education, Ms. Leathers attended Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England, where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in International Business Management with honors in 2017. In addition, recently completed her Master of Business Administration degree in Marketing and Business Leadership at Antioch University-Santa Barbara this year.

Following her undergraduate studies, she accepted a Digital Marketing Manager role for Executive Properties and Maintenance LLC in Grand Forks, North Dakota, whom she would consult for over the following years. She was then in a Digital Marketing Specialist role with Daily Media LLC in Santa Barbara, California, from 2018 to 2019, then as a Digital Marketing Leader for HPH Global Inc. in Santa Barbara in 2019. She would partner with numerous start-ups and businesses over the years, guiding the strategic implementation of growth strategies. She has worked with Mission Wealth since 2020.

In 2021, Ms. Leathers was named to the Pacific Coast Business Times 40 Under 40 list for her numerous accomplishments in her field. She additionally holds membership with the Institute of Leadership & Management and the Institute of Directors.

