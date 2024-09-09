Helena L. Trachtenberg Becomes a Fellow at American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helena L. Trachtenberg, Partner, Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group has been named a Fellow of The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML). She is now one of just 91 AAML Fellows in Illinois. This honor is hard-earned as becoming a Fellow required Attorney Trachtenberg to complete a comprehensive application including written and oral exams, professional references and an unwavering commitment to the legal profession.

The AAML provides leadership that promotes the highest degree of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law. Academy Fellows are highly skilled negotiators and litigators who represent individuals in all facets of family law. These areas include divorce, annulment, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, marital settlement agreements, child custody and visitation, business valuations, property valuations and division, alimony, child support and other family law issues. To be represented by a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers is to be represented by a leading practitioner in the field of family law. AAML Fellows across the United States are recognized by judges and attorneys as preeminent family law practitioners with a high level of knowledge, skill and integrity. Academy Fellows enjoy a reputation for professionalism, competence and integrity.

"It is an honor to become a Fellow of the AAML. I'm looking forward to becoming an active participant in this important organization", says Attorney Trachtenberg.

"Helena's professionalism and skill building our practice as well as caring for clients is admirable. She's incredibly deserving to be named a Fellow. I'm proud to call her partner and friend, says attorney, Miriam Cooper.

The Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group offers a full array of family law services including litigated, mediated, and collaborative divorce strategies, prenuptial contracts, post-divorce decree modifications, real estate transaction legal services, minor and adult guardianship counsel, and other family law legal services. The attorneys on the Cooper Trachtenberg team are dedicated to offering personalized legal guidance and approaches designed to meet the specific needs of each client. As a local law practice, it is an honor to be a member of the business community caring for clients year-round. The practice maintains a headquarters office in Rolling Meadows and one in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

