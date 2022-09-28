Helena Montana Chiropractor Gives Aviation Mechanic a Second Chance at Life

Within four weeks, Dr. Nick Smith of Elevation Spine and Wellness helped an aviation mechanic with debilitating pain, achieve transformative progress while recovering from traumatic physical injury.

HELENA, Mont., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nick Smith of Elevation Spine and Wellness has been practicing chiropractic care in Helena, Montana for over 15 years, during which time he has witnessed thousands of patients recover from severe physical injury, trauma, and degeneration. Over the summer of 2022, Dr. Nick Smith provided care to aviation mechanic and combat veteran Todd, who was experiencing an extensive set of conditions and unpleasant symptoms, none of which were responding to other forms of care. Among his symptoms were face pain resulting from trigeminal neuralgia, insomnia, restlessness, neck and low back pain, and psychological distress.

When Todd sought out care from Dr. Nick Smith, he was actively employed and working days as an aviation mechanic, in spite of his pain and discomfort. "Todd expressed that he didn't think he'd be able to continue working much longer," Dr. Smith explains. "The pain and discomfort were global, affecting every part of his body and every aspect of his life. It already required terrible effort for him to just get through the days."

As a father and husband, Todd was also finding it difficult to fulfill his role in his family. "I've found this to be really common with aviation specialists and combat veterans," Dr. Smith said. "There's always mechanical trauma present from the intensity of the career. Hard landings and falls create a really predictable pattern of spinal injury, which can present horrible symptoms that just don't seem to go away." Many combat veterans have spent a significant amount of time wearing goggles and helmets that weigh over ten pounds, a factor that Dr. Smith says can misalign joints in the neck, causing additional damage to the body.

Fortunately, chiropractic care is uniquely qualified to treat the neuromusculoskeletal system, which can address the damage that often results from combat aviation. When Todd began treatment with Dr. Nick Smith, he was immediately given a comprehensive assessment. "Even though his injuries and conditions were consistent with similar cases, every patient is treated individually based on their unique anatomy and physical needs," says Dr. Nick Smith. This is standard practice for chiropractors who are Chiropractic BioPhysics® certified. CBP® is a form of chiropractic technique that uses mirror-image® adjustments and spinal traction to move bones and joints back into correct alignment over time.

For Todd, his treatment plan consisted primarily of CBP®-based care. Within four weeks, he reported that his pain had significantly decreased, his sleeping patterns had improved, and his cognition was clearer and calmer. These results are not rare for those who seek corrective chiropractic care—the relationship between the central nervous system and spinal cord means that chiropractic care can produce a significant or complete reduction in unpleasant symptoms and conditions.

