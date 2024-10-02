Helfend Law Group Secures Dismissal in FAA Drug Transportation Case

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criminal defense attorney Robert M. Helfend of the Helfend Law Group successfully secured the dismissal of charges against his client in a federal court case this month.

The client had been prosecuted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for allegedly transporting 5 pounds of marijuana on a plane traveling from California to Florida.

During the FAA hearing, Mr. Helfend made critical objections that ultimately prevented the introduction of key evidence against his client. The presiding judge granted Mr. Helfend's motion to dismiss, citing the FAA's lack of substantial evidence.

This victory underscores Robert M. Helfend's ability to vigorously defend his clients in both federal and administrative proceedings.

With over 40 years of experience, he has successfully defended more than 4,000 criminal cases in Southern California and beyond, earning a reputation as one of the top criminal defense attorneys in the region.

For more information, visit robertmhelfend.com.

Media Contact:

The Helfend Law Group

Robert M. Helfend

800-834-6434

robertmhelfend.com

SOURCE Helfend Law Group