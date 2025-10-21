HELI-D and NINJA GAIDEN 4 Take Digital Entertainment to the Skies with Record-Breaking Campaign

With the back drop of the iconic Miami skyline professional gamer Emmanuel "Master" Rodriguez played NINJA GAIDEN 4 in real time from one helicopter while his gameplay streamed to another aircraft equipped with HELI-D's proprietary double-sided full motion LED screen. The 400+ square foot display, shining at 8,000 nits, illuminated the Miami coastline as the game's protagonist Yakumo's on-screen battles came to life hundreds of feet above the city. The record marks a milestone in HELI-D's mission to redefine how brands capture attention in today's crowded media landscape. The company's patented carbon-fiber display systems fly within FAA regulations, delivering high-definition visuals day or night while maintaining a perfect safety record.

"This event captures everything HELI-D stands for, precision, creativity, and connection," said Simon Powell, Co-Founder & CEO of HELI-D. "We've reimagined the world's largest and brightest LED panels, proving that the sky itself can now serve as a programmable, measurable strategic communications media platform."

HELI-D's performance credentials extend beyond spectacle. Late last year, its aerial campaign for TAB Racing during the Melbourne Cup Carnival helped generate more than 74,000 bets and 1,400 new customers, with the featured offer selling out in just 90 seconds by the final day. Evidence that attention in the air can convert directly into measurable results.

Building on a decade of innovation, HELI-D has now expanded into the United States with flight paths and scalable inventory across locations like New York, Atlantic City, the Hamptons, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami.

"Securing airspace in these markets transforms aerial media from one-off moments into a repeatable, scalable network," said Ryan Osbourne, Co-Founder and CTO of HELI-D. "Each flight is engineered for measurable outcomes. Whether driving app downloads, boosting sales, or creating cultural moments that travel worldwide."

Industry leaders have taken notice. Brendon Cook, OAM, founder of oOh! Media and a member of HELI-D's advisory board, called the company "a revolutionary step in out-of-home advertising," adding that it represents the natural next phase in the medium's digital evolution.

For more information, visit http://www.heli-d.com or follow @heli_d_aerial_media on Instagram and HELI-D LinkedIn. For more information about NINJA GAIDEN 4, launching October 21, 2025, visit https://www.xbox.com/games/ninja-gaiden-4.

About HELI-D

HELI-D is a global leader in aerial digital media, redefining out-of-home advertising through high-impact, data-driven activations in the sky. Combining advanced aviation engineering with the world's brightest LED display systems, HELI-D transforms airspace into a programmable, measurable communications platform. With operations spanning UAE, Australia, and now the United States, the company partners with major brands, including Microsoft, TAB, and Netflix, to deliver record-setting campaigns that turn attention into action. HELI-D maintains a perfect safety record and offsets ten times its operational carbon emissions through verified sustainability programs.

About Remarkable Media Group

Remarkable Media Group is a global experiential media innovator, specializing in aerial advertising, immersive brand activations and next-level outdoor experiences. With operations across multiple continents, the company transforms sky and space into impactful platforms. From ultra-large-format helicopter-towed banners, drone-banner fleets and sky-typing messages, to night-time video helicopter banners and parachute-deployed product sampling. Whether creating world-first aerial installations or record-breaking brand moments, Remarkable Media Group partners with agencies and forward-thinking brands to amplify impact, tell bold stories and capture attention in the world's most visible skies. To learn more, visit www.remarkablemedia.com

