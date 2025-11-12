Helia Care Expands Transaction Network, Establishing Leadership Position in Healthcare Procurement Technology

The company's network-based digital handshake delivers immediate value to healthcare providers and suppliers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helia Care today announced that it has grown its medical transaction network by expanding into three of the largest health systems in the United States, increasing its network of healthcare providers by over 100 hospitals in the US. The Helia Care transaction solution does not require IT integration, delivers results on day one, and typically yields savings per order of $1,000 or more. The transaction network also allows the healthcare supply chain to better control its spend and its vendor relations.

Helia Care, a medical device transaction network, provides healthcare providers, distributors, and suppliers with a SaaS-based frictionless provider-supplier network that replaces the wasteful, time-consuming, and expensive "bill-only" transaction. The solution uses an upfront, digital handshake to structure, align, and enhance supplier and provider data. It effectively replaces the cumbersome bill-only process, reduces hospital expenditures, and decreases the amount of time it takes suppliers to receive payment.

"We have seen a substantial increase in the level of attention paid to the transaction platform, largely due to its almost instant results and its seamless integration," said Helia Care CEO Grant Siders. "Our network-based transaction platform carries benefits for providers as well as suppliers, and that is truly unique and intuitively appealing. We all want to eliminate paperwork and streamline operations so that we can focus on what's important: the patient.

"Most of the large healthcare suppliers have signed up to our network, and their contracts are now seamlessly aligned with the provider purchasing process," Siders added. "It shouldn't be hard to buy medical products. With Helia Care, it is done literally through the click of a button, a trusted transaction, similar to how we purchase consumer goods on Amazon."

Helia Care is working with health systems and medical device suppliers across the country to transition to a new transaction paradigm for healthcare procurement. To date, Helia Care has aligned over 3,000 digital contracts between health systems and suppliers. The number of suppliers signed up has now reached a critical point where the average hospital has more than 85% of their suppliers on the network on day one.

Helia Care is expecting continued growth and is investing resources to enable fast and impactful implementations throughout the healthcare industry in the months to come.

About Helia Care:

Helia Care ( www.heliacare.com ) is a medical device transaction network that provides healthcare providers, suppliers, and distributors with a one-click frictionless provider-supplier transaction network through an upfront digital handshake that structures, enhances, and aligns provider and supplier data so that providers and suppliers can improve economics and efficiencies - and reduce financial waste in healthcare and focus on the patient.

