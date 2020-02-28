Heliae Agriculture and Rachio Partner to Bring Sustainable Lawn Care to the Next Level With Biotech Solution

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachio, Inc. is collaborating with Heliae™ Agriculture to provide a biotech liquid soil microbial food solution to assist with customizing lawn care nationwide. This collaboration will go to the next level of lawn care to drive nutrient use efficiency, making for healthy and sustainable lawns, turf, and grass.

Heliae Development, LLC

Heliae™ Agriculture has pioneered the use of microalgae for agriculture. Over the last 11 years, it has optimized its technology and developed innovative products like PhycoTerra®. PhycoTerra® causes the explosive growth of native soil microbes, releasing bio-active compounds. It is pasteurized, non-living algae, liquid concentrate of vital nutrients using whole cells of microalgae grown in highly controlled conditions.

Rachio is the industry-leading smart lawn care and sustainable watering company. By connecting to installed sprinkler systems, Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controllers use details on consumers' yards, in combination with local weather data, to determine exactly how much water an individual's lawn needs. Rachio controllers operate irrigation systems using the homeowner's smartphone and Wi-Fi. Now on their third generation smart sprinkler controller, Rachio is moving further into the lawn care space with a new lawn care subscription plan, Rachio Thrive, in partnership with Heliae™ Agriculture.

"Our research through our microalgae soil microbiome food has been assisting growers worldwide," said Eric Lichtenheld, President and CEO of Heliae. "Partnering with Rachio and bringing our commercial techniques to the consumer level through this partnership allows for our improvements in soil efficiency and implementation of regenerative agriculture to be used more widespread."

The cutting-edge solution powered by Heliae's tested agricultural products, combined with Rachio's proprietary watering capabilities and watering intelligence, will repair yards and create healthier root structures capable of more sustainable water use.

"Our innovative watering technology, in conjunction with Heliae's agricultural legacy, will better enable homeowners to achieve results with much less water," says Chris Klein, CEO and Co-Founder of Rachio. "We're excited to partner with Heliae to further our mission of making water use more sustainable and personally rewarding."

"We remain focused on developing our pipeline of soil microbe food products," said N.R. (Norm) Davy, Chief Revenue Officer of Heliae. "Through this collaboration, we can expand our efforts by providing a regenerative method to assist with the yards of millions of Americans."

Rachio has saved homeowners and their communities tens of billions of gallons of water since it released its first smart sprinkler controller in 2014. Learn more about the partnership at rachio.com/thrive.

