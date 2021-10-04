Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Registers $247.67 million growth from 2021 to 2025|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 04, 2021, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market segmented by Technology (Immunoassays, Molecular diagnostics, and POC) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market size is expected to reach a value of USD 247.67 million from 2021 and 2025?
Understand the driving forces behind Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Free Sample Report!
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.
Some of the Key players and their Offerings
Abbott Laboratories
The company offers H. Pylori Chek test which is an enzyme immunoassay for the qualitative detection of Helicobacter pylori specific antigen in human fecal specimens.
Becton Dickinson and Co.
The company offers molecular diagnostic solutions such as molecular systems, molecular tests like BioGX SARS-CoV-2 Reagents for BD MAX System, and others.
bioMerieux SA
The company offers VIDAS H. pylori IgG which is used to diagnose the presence of anti-Helicobacter pylori IgG antibodies in human serum or plasma.
Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants
https://www.technavio.com/report/helicobacter-pylori-diagnostics-market-industry-analysis
Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Immunoassays
- Molecular Diagnostics
- POC
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is driven by the growing cost-effectiveness of diagnosis in conjunction with personalized antibiotic therapy. In addition, other factors such as the rising prevalence of disease and resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics. are expected to trigger the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market toward witnessing a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period.
Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Related Reports:
Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Immunodiagnostics Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 247.67 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article